Smaller Firms Are Increasingly Adding Ether To Their Reserves

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) More and more small public companies are now putting their money into Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin. As of the end of July 2025, these companies held nearly $3.5 billion worth of Ether, according to data from recent filings. That's a major jump from just under $400 million at the end of 2024.

In the end, while Ether may not be ready to replace cash for most companies, it's clear that smaller firms see it as a valuable new tool with strong future potential. Crypto industry players like RIOT Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) will be watching these trends and reaffirming their belief that crypto is here to stay as...

