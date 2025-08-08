More Than 25K Enroll In UMD Smith AI Course For Career Empowerment

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A free online certificate course focused on artificial intelligence for career development from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business has drawn more than 25,000 learners worldwide.

Artificial Intelligence and Career Empowerment was launched in May 2025. Smith's Office of Executive Education , which provides business education for local companies and individual learners around the world, facilitates the offering. The course is specifically designed for those transitioning from the federal civil service-to help build AI literacy, explore job opportunities and navigate career transitions with expert guidance-but it is free and open to all.

In addition to transitioning federal workers, learners worldwide have used the course to empower their careers with AI, including Surbhi Sethi, an Atlanta-based AI education teaching and learning consultant. "I am incredibly proud to share that I am part of the first graduating cohort of the new AI and Career Empowerment certificate program from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business," she says. "This was a phenomenal experience... A huge heartfelt 'thank you' to the brilliant faculty who collaborated to design and deliver this incredible learning journey."

Balaji Padmanabhan , director of Smith's Center for Artificial Intelligence in Busines , initiated the course of 10 self-paced modules taught by top Smith faculty: "AI Literacy, Capabilities, Building AI Systems" (Padmanabhan), "The Marketing Revolution" (Bobby Zhou and Yogesh Joshi ), "AI and Organizations" (Anil K Gupta ), "AI and Supply Chain" (Suresh Acharya and Humberto Coronado ), "Responsible AI," (Margrét Bjarnadóttir ), "AI in Financial Services" (Tania Babina ). "Being your own Startup" (Oliver Schlake ), "Negotiating from a Position of Weakness" (Rellie Derfler-Rozin and Vijaya Venkataramani ) "Job Search in the Age of AI" (Kim Rice DeGross ) and "The Road Ahead" (Padmanabhan).

"We are deeply grateful to our 10 world-class faculty for creating high-impact content that builds AI literacy and prepares the workforce for the future," said Smith School Dean Prabhudev Konana . "Their work is key to enhancing employability and driving economic growth in Maryland and the region-reflecting our deep commitment to developing a future-ready workforce."

To enroll or for more information, go to the Free Online Certificate in Artificial Intelligence and Career Empowerment website.

About the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business

The Robert H. Smith School of Business is an internationally recognized leader in management education and research. One of 12 colleges and schools at the University of Maryland, College Park, the Smith School offers undergraduate, full-time and flex MBA, executive MBA, online MBA, business master's, PhD and executive education programs, as well as outreach services to the corporate community. The school offers its degree, custom and certification programs in learning locations in North America and Asia.

