The Grant Writer Helping Native Nations Reclaim Their Future

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Zahn, a Native American grant writer and tribal consultant based in Dallas, Texas, is leading a quiet revolution in Indigenous funding access. An enrolled member of the Tunica-Biloxi Indian Tribe and a descendant of both the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Choctaw Nation, he has become a lifeline for some of the country's most underserved tribal nations-communities still living without basic infrastructure, consistent healthcare, or the means to carry their culture forward.

"Too often, these grant programs are written in ways that don't reflect how Native communities live and lead," Zahn said. "My role is to serve as a bridge-translating bureaucratic systems into something our people can use to bring real, lasting change."

Through his firm, Tribal Grant Writing, Zahn has partnered with more than 50 tribal governments, urban Indian centers, and Native-led nonprofits to reclaim access to resources denied by red tape, systemic neglect, and a long history of disinvestment. His reach extends from the Pacific to the eastern seaboard, supporting projects like ocean mapping to protect sacred marine life, language preservation efforts, and the development of tribally operated healthcare clinics.

For one California tribe, Zahn's work is bringing electricity to the reservation for the first time. In another, it's building the financial foundation for a homeless shelter where relatives can access culturally informed care, essential services, and protection from freezing temperatures. Last year, his firm secured a $7.5 million grant to expand HIV prevention services for American Indian and Alaska Native communities in Texas. Across every project, the goal is the same: give tribal communities a fighting chance in a system built to overlook them.

"It's survival," Zahn said. "When we talk about grants, we're not just talking about money. We're talking about whether a child grows up in their culture, whether an Elder has heat in the winter, whether our languages live or die."

What sets Tribal Grant Writing apart is its accessibility. With sliding-scale and subscription-based services, Zahn's firm removes cost as a barrier for communities often left behind due to limited budgets and resource constraints. Since its launch, he has helped Native communities apply for and secure more than $130 million in competitive grants from agencies including the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Indian Health Service (IHS), the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

With billions in tribal-serving programs on the chopping block, Zahn's work continues to help communities hold the line. "We're at a crossroads," he said. "There's less funding now and more competition than ever-but that only makes it more urgent to think differently. It's not about chasing dollars-it's about building systems that endure, ones that reflect who we are and keep our communities whole. For many of the places we serve, these grants are the final thread of possibility. Without them, there is no future."

About Tribal Grant Writing: Tribal Grant Writing is a leading agency for grant writing, research, and nation-building in Indian Country. To learn more or explore partnership opportunities, visit .

SOURCE Tribal Grant Writing