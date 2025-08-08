DR. ROSALINE AMANGBO RECENTLY SELECTED AS TOP COMMERCIAL PROPERTY BROKER OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Dr. Rosaline Amangbo will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Rosaline Amangbo was recently selected as Top Commercial Property Broker of The Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in retail, distribution, technology, real estate and financial consulting, Rosaline Amangbo has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, she currently serves as the CEO of Jacamiah Global Real Estate Limited, a Lagos-based real estate firm affiliated with Jacamiah Global Business Venture.Her current and previous roles include overseeing operations at Jacamiah Global Real Estate Ltd, where she leads strategic growth and service delivery in property development, brokerage, valuation, financing, and consultancy. She also manages affiliated companies both locally and internationally, building a robust network of certified brokers operating across 75 countries worldwide.Her areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, entrepreneurship, real estate development, commercial property brokerage (office, retail, industrial), project financing, valuation, and international real estate investment. She is also a seasoned consultant with deep experience in guiding small, medium, and enterprise-level organizations within the built sector. Under her leadership, Jacamiah Global Real Estate Ltd is also recognized as a distributor of cement and building materials.Jacamiah Global Real Estate Ltd is an affiliate of Industry Investment Group LLC Qatar, a financial holding company that manages the Gulf Cooperation Council's sovereign wealth fund by investing in a diversified portfolio of assets in key economic and industrial sectors with the aim of generating sustained financial gains".Also, Jacamiah Global Real Estate Ltd is an affiliate of World Business Angel Investment Forum in Nigeria. About the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) is committed to collaborating globally to empower the economic development of the world by fostering innovative financial instruments for startups, scaleups, innovators, entrepreneurs and SMEs and to promoting gender equality and women's participation.Before embarking on her professional path, Rosaline earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature in English from Lagos State University, followed by a diploma in Project Management from Kenyatta University. She later completed advanced certifications in property development and real estate investment at the University of Cape Town, Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment, and studied real estate marketing at Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Amangbo has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Commercial Property Broker of the Year 2025.In addition to her successful career, Rosaline is actively involved in professional associations and real estate advocacy. She currently serves as the Assistant General Secretary of the Association of Estate Agents of Nigeria (AEAN), Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Secretary of the Continuous Development Professional Committee, and Member of the Membership Committee. She is also a Member of FIABCI-Nigeria, a Diamond Member of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an International Member of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), Chicago, Illinois, special member of FIABCI Middle East and a member of FIABCI Nigeria.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Amangbo for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Rosaline is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Rosaline attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she is committed to continuing to elevate the standard of real estate practice both within Nigeria and globally.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest and most prestigious top professionals from various industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping to build their branding empires. 