RISEUP Phoenix Trauma And Crisis Institute Expands Emergency Response Operations Following Recent Texas Flood Deployment

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The RISEUP Phoenix Trauma and Crisis Institute, in partnership with nonprofit Battle2BE, announces the expansion of its trauma-informed emergency response capabilities following successful search-rescue and recovery operations in the Texas Hill Country floods. The organization's specialized teams have provided critical support across multiple states in 2024, including North Carolina, New Mexico, Florida, and Texas.

The institute operates through a comprehensive framework addressing trauma response, resilience-building, and long-term recovery for communities and first responders. Through its multi-faceted approach, RISEUP Phoenix delivers services through specialized divisions including RISEUP Responder for first responders and veterans, RISEUP Phoenix Woman for survivors of trafficking and violence, Building Blocks Kids for children and caregivers, and KidSAFE for crisis preparedness education.

RISEUP Phoenix's educational arm , the RISEUP Phoenix Academy, provides trauma-informed training through online courses, publications, podcasts, and coaching programs. The academy's curriculum centers on the organization's proprietary RISEUP Framework, which addresses relationship building, identity recovery, safety establishment, emotional intelligence development, breaking destructive patterns, and discovering purpose through adversity.

The organization's founder and leader, Krista Fee, has been nominated for an honorary doctoral degree and serves as an author, speaker, and educator specializing in active shooter prevention and response, community safety initiatives, internet safety, and human trafficking awareness and recovery.

Working in partnership with Battle2BE, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, RISEUP Phoenix supports community safety education, responder and family support programs, rapid-deployment crisis response teams, and The Ferryman Project, a memorial mission honoring those lost to suicide, line-of-duty deaths, and service-related wounds.

Recent deployments have included search and rescue operations, teen suicide debrief and aftercare services at local schools, and specialized response teams for rural and challenging terrain recovery operations. The organization's crisis response program emphasizes high-impact, low-footprint interventions designed to restore dignity and provide practical tools for communities in crisis.

