Universal Joint Launches 'Dogust' Fundraising Campaign To Support Local Dog Rescues Across The Southeast

- Gordon RickerDECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Universal Joint , the neighborhood bar and grill known for its dog-friendly patios, rotating monthly mules, and laid-back local vibe, is proud to launch its first-ever Dogust Fundraising Campaign, a month-long initiative to support local dog rescues and nonprofits across the Southeast.From August 1 through 31, all six UJ locations will rally around their local pet communities with a give-back campaign that's all about sipping with purpose, dining with friends (furry and otherwise), and celebrating the spirit of neighborhood generosity.How it works:1. Order the August Monthly Mule: The Salty Doggo. A bright, cistrusy cocktail made with Tito's Handmade Vodka, grapefruit, lime, ginger beer, and a salted lime garnish. For every Salty Doggo sold, $1 is donated directly to the UJ location's chosen dog charity.2. Add a donation to your check: Every UJ guest can contribute any amount at checkout, with 100% of those donations going directly to the local nonprofit.To bring the whole campaign to life, all six UJ locations will host a Dogust Pup Patio Party on Sunday, August 24 from 4–7 PM, a celebratory afternoon filled with drinks, swag, and good vibes for a great cause. Expect dog-friendly fun, giveaways, and the warm energy of your neighborhood patio, just the way UJ likes it.Meet the Local Partners - Each UJ team hand-picked a local rescue or charity to support:- UJ Decatur – PAWS Atlanta- UJ Lawrenceville – Paw Project of Georgia- UJ Clayton – Rabun Paws 4 Life- UJ Greenville – Lucky Pup Rescue- UJ Asheville – Mountain Pet Rescue Asheville- UJ Chattanooga – McKamey Animal Center“We've always said Universal Joint Drinks Well With Others, and that includes dogs,” said Gordon Ricker, Co-Founder of Universal Joint.“Our patios have always been dog-friendly, so it felt natural to turn that love for animals into something bigger. Dogust is all about community, connection, and supporting the people and pets who make our neighborhoods what they are.”The Salty Doggo is the latest installment in Universal Joint's Rotating Mule program, a signature monthly cocktail series that highlights fresh ingredients, premium spirits, and, in many cases, community partnerships. Guests can expect a new mule every month, keeping things fresh behind the bar and on the menu.To learn more about Dogust, visit universaljointbar or follow along for updates and events at @ujointbar on Instagram.

