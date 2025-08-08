Delivering More Than Packages: Fedex Interns Give Back Through Fedex Cares

MENAFN - 3BL) On July 24, more than 100 FedEx interns and team members gathered in Memphis to participate in a meaningful day of service-packing 10,000 snack packs for U.S. troops being deployed or stationed around the world. This hands-on event was part of the Intern FedEx Cares initiative and was hosted in collaboration with the United Service Organizations (USO), a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country throughout their service.

The snack packs-carefully filled with familiar comforts like M&Ms, granola bars, Prime hydration packs, and other treats-were designed to bring a small but powerful reminder of home to those currently or about to be deployed. FedEx interns worked alongside team members and FedEx Military Fellows to assemble each pack with care, knowing that their efforts would directly reach service members already deployed, or as they boarded buses and planes for deployment.

The atmosphere was filled with both energy and purpose as interns lined tables, passed down items, and sealed each kit. Intern Yuyu Yang described the event as“a fun and heartwarming experience,” sharing that“it was incredible to see so many people come together with great energy, dancing, smiling, and assembling snack packs with care.”

Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, FedEx interns turned their focus to local children in need by volunteering at Light of Life Rescue Mission, a nonprofit that serves individuals and families experiencing homelessness. In collaboration with Feed the Children, interns packed 150 brand-new backpacks filled with school supplies, hygiene items, and nutritious snacks as part of a Backpack-N-Go event sponsored by FedEx. Each backpack was prepared with care to ensure children had the essentials they need to start the school year with confidence-everything from notebooks and pencils to toothbrushes, applesauce, and juice. The items were destined for children in Light of Life's programs, including their foster care outreach.

Intern Jummie Agboola shared,“It was a simple act, but one that carries deep impact by giving a child somewhere a reason to smile, even if we may never meet them or know their name.” Her words captured the spirit of the day-a small moment of service with lasting meaning.

To expand the reach of this initiative even further, some interns participated virtually in volunteer events hosted over Zoom. One virtual session supported Ronald McDonald House Charities, where interns recorded audiobooks for hospitalized children. After a brief kickoff, participants broke into small groups to read and record a variety of classic children's stories.

The goal was to bring a little joy and comfort to young patients through the power of storytelling. Interns selected familiar favorites like“The Boy Who Cried Wolf” and“The Giving Tree,” creating audio versions that could be played for children spending time in hospitals-some of whom may not have family nearby or may be facing long recovery journeys.

Intern Ajay Adhithiya Ohm Nathan reflected on the experience, sharing,“Service like this means a lot to me. Although I may never get to see the children that are going to listen to these audios, I still feel good knowing I had a positive impact for them.” The event demonstrated how small, thoughtful acts can connect us with others in deeply meaningful ways-no matter where we're located.

Across every location-on the ground or online-FedEx interns embraced the opportunity to serve, reflect, and connect. These events were more than service projects; they were moments of unity, empathy, and purpose. Interns weren't just learning about corporate values-they were living them. And for this summer's intern cohort, that spirit of service will stick with them long after their internships end.

Written by Casie Cottrell, FedEx Marketing & Communications Intern-Originally from Lebanon, TN, Casie is a senior at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a summer intern on the FedEx Brand Experience team. Reflecting on her time at FedEx, she shared, "I was really drawn to FedEx because of the strong sense of culture and how they truly prioritize people in the workplace and the community. Events like these really remind you how meaningful it is to come together and make a positive impact right where you are."

Casie Cottrell, a senior at UT Knoxville and FedEx intern, said,“FedEx's commitment to its people really stood out to me. Experiences like this highlight how meaningful it is to give back as a team.”

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.