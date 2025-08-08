Truecaller Crosses 100 Million Monthly Active Users In Middle East And Africa
"With the Middle East and Africa experiencing significant growth in smartphone adoption and mobile data adoption, we're really happy that we're able to solve communication problems for individuals and businesses in that region. MEA, like India and many other markets, are mobile first markets with your mobile number being the primary identifier and Truecaller has always grown organically in such markets. We're continuing to strengthen our organization and our partnerships in the region, because we believe that the MEA is poised for significant growth for many years ahead," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller .
Some of the largest markets in MEA for Truecaller are Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Algeria, Ghana, and Jordan. Typically, Truecaller is used on 20-45% of connected smartphones in these markets.
About Truecaller
Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 56 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2024 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Visit for more information
For more information, please contact
Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication, +46 70 529 08 00, ... .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment