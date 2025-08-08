Gap Between Religious, Modern Sciences Eliminated With IEA Return

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The governor of central Kabul province has said science should serve the nation and society, and Afghan youth should excel in the field of science at the regional level.

Speaking at a ceremony to honor the top ten students of the last year's Kankor exam, Kabul Governor Mullah Aminullah Obaid said:“Thank God, with the return of the Islamic system, the gap that the enemies of this nation had created between religious and modern sciences has been done away with, and this is a great honor for Afghanistan and the Muslim nation of this country.”

The governor emphasized that science should serve the nation and society, and Afghan youth should excel in the field of science at the regional level.

Addressing the top students, Kabul Provincial Education Director Mawlawi Abdul Basit Haqqani said:“You are the future builders of this country and have a great responsibility. With knowledge, commitment, and piety, you can pave the way for the honor and progress of Afghanistan.”

Speaking on behalf of the best students at the ceremony, two top students in the Kankor exam thanked the Kabul provincial government and the Islamic Emirate authorities for their support.

They promised to spare no stone unturned in development of the country.

At the end of the ceremony, all the best students were awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.

