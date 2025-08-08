Dormitory Completed, Research Farm Launched At Ghazni Varsity

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZANI CITY (Pajhwok): A construction project has been completed at a cost of 17 million afghanis at the university in Ghazni province and another project worth 19 million afghanis has been started.

Ghazni University chancellor Maulvi Abdul Wasi Mansoor told Pajhwok that the Acting Minister of Higher Education inaugurated an agricultural research farm at the university during his visit to Ghazni and handed over the dormitory building for use after its completion.

He said:“The construction of the dormitory, which was 96 percent completed during the previous government, started last year at a cost of about 17 million afghanis and was handed over for use today.”

He also said the project included a dining hall, mattresses and other necessary items.

He also that the construction of an agricultural research farm worth 19 million afghanis has also begun at Ghazni University.

He said the research farm would be equipped with all necessary equipment in order students of the Faculty of Agriculture could effectively conduct their research.

He added that the research project would also be put into operation soon.

According to him, the Acting Minister of Higher Education also visited a number of other incomplete projects of the university during his visit and promised to resume work on them.

Meanwhile, a number of students of Ghazni University said they were happy with the construction of the dormitory because they used to live in private hostels and faced many problems.

ma