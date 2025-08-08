Israel's Decision To Bring More Bloodshed: UK PM

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has condemned Israel's plan to take over Gaza city and urged the Israeli government to immediately reconsider its decision because it would bring more bloodshed.

On early Friday, the Israeli security cabinet approved the plan by a majority vote to take control of Gaza city.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier said he wanted to take control of the whole of the Gaza strip but the approved plan focuses specifically on Gaza City, the largest city in the enclave.

The move has also prompted warnings from the army leadership and family members of hostages held in Gaza, who fear the offensive would endanger the 20 captives believed to still be alive.

In a statement, Sir Keir said:“This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed.

“Every day the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens and hostages taken by Hamas are being held in appalling and inhuman conditions.

“What we need is a ceasefire, a surge in humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages by Hamas and a negotiated solution. Hamas can play no part in the future of Gaza and must leave as well as disarm.”

He added:“Our message is clear: a diplomatic solution is possible, but both parties must step away from the path of destruction.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the plans were“utterly abhorrent” and“it's increasingly clear [Netanyahu's] goal is ethnic cleansing”.

“This plan will only serve to wreak more devastation on the lives of millions of Gazans – whose homes and communities have already been destroyed – while endangering the lives of those hostages still held by Hamas,” he said.

“Rather than sitting on its hands and issuing strongly worded statements, the UK government needs to take decisive action.

“Keir Starmer needs to stop the export of all UK arms to Israel – today – and sanction Netanyahu and his cabinet.”

ma