Smartx Advisory Solutions Expands Manager Marketplace With 16 New Strategies From Two Leading Asset Management Firms
Fort Washington Investment Advisors and Tannin Capital Join the SMArtX Platform
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, has announced the addition of 16 new strategies from two leading asset management firms to its Manager Marketplace. SMArtX's continuously growing platform now offers 1,565 strategies from 323 distinguished asset management firms.
Fort Washington Investment Advisors added dividend, large cap, and small cap equity strategies and Tannin Capital added a blend of equity, hedged, and fixed income strategies.
The full list of new strategies includes:
-
Fort Washington Investment Advisors
-
Dividend Equity
Large Cap Focused Equity
Small Company Equity
-
Tannin Capital
-
Absolute Return
Core Equity
Equity Hedge
Large Cap Dividend
Large Cap Value
Short-Term Government
Small Mid Cap
Tactical Allocation
Tax-Exempt Core Intermediate
Tax-Exempt Core Short
Tax-Exempt Core
Taxable Short-Intermediate
Total Return
Brad Haag, Executive Vice President of Asset Manager Solutions at SMArtX, said, "The SMArtX Manager Marketplace continues to grow. Our consistent expansion provides advisors with an ever-growing array of options to create personalized portfolios for their clients, while also offering our asset management partners an effective platform to reach a wider audience."
For more information, visit SMArtX Manager Profiles to download our latest Manager Profiles to explore the 1,565 strategies offered by our 323 distinguished asset management firms.
About SMArtX Advisory Solutions
SMArtX Advisory Solutions delivers award-winning UMA technology through a cloud-native, modular platform for RIAs, asset managers, and FinTech firms. Its scalable solutions streamline workflows, and modernize managed accounts infrastructure with innovative, configurable technology for trading, billing, and investment distribution.
SOURCE SMArtX Advisory SolutionsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment