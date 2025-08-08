Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Smartx Advisory Solutions Expands Manager Marketplace With 16 New Strategies From Two Leading Asset Management Firms


2025-08-08 01:45:58
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors and Tannin Capital Join the SMArtX Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, has announced the addition of 16 new strategies from two leading asset management firms to its Manager Marketplace. SMArtX's continuously growing platform now offers 1,565 strategies from 323 distinguished asset management firms.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors added dividend, large cap, and small cap equity strategies and Tannin Capital added a blend of equity, hedged, and fixed income strategies.

The full list of new strategies includes:

  • Fort Washington Investment Advisors
    • Dividend Equity
    • Large Cap Focused Equity
    • Small Company Equity
  • Tannin Capital
    • Absolute Return
    • Core Equity
    • Equity Hedge
    • Large Cap Dividend
    • Large Cap Value
    • Short-Term Government
    • Small Mid Cap
    • Tactical Allocation
    • Tax-Exempt Core Intermediate
    • Tax-Exempt Core Short
    • Tax-Exempt Core
    • Taxable Short-Intermediate
    • Total Return

Brad Haag, Executive Vice President of Asset Manager Solutions at SMArtX, said, "The SMArtX Manager Marketplace continues to grow. Our consistent expansion provides advisors with an ever-growing array of options to create personalized portfolios for their clients, while also offering our asset management partners an effective platform to reach a wider audience."

For more information, visit SMArtX Manager Profiles to download our latest Manager Profiles to explore the 1,565 strategies offered by our 323 distinguished asset management firms.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions delivers award-winning UMA technology through a cloud-native, modular platform for RIAs, asset managers, and FinTech firms. Its scalable solutions streamline workflows, and modernize managed accounts infrastructure with innovative, configurable technology for trading, billing, and investment distribution.

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions

