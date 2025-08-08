New Book 'A Disappearance At The Marina' By Julia Shovein Continues A Thrilling Nautical Mystery Series

NH, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author and sailing enthusiast Julia Shovein returns with her latest page-turner,“A Disappearance at the Marina,” the second entry in her gripping series of sailing mysteries. Perfect for fans of nautical adventure and engrossing suspense, Shovein's latest work combines an amateur female sleuth's wit with the camaraderie and intrigue that life in a marina community brings.Georgiana, an oboist-turned-sleuth, finds herself out of work and facing grim realities after a life-altering injury. Thrust into the depths of mystery when she inherits a boat at a San Francisco Bay marina, Georgiana is soon entangled in a haunting disappearance and a chilling murder. Hired to track down a missing widow whose signature is key to revitalizing the docks, Georgiana is thrown into a dangerous whirlpool of secrets, threats, and betrayal.With the help of close allies - including a beguiling security expert, Arceneaux, and her reliable cop friend, Lucy Chan - Georgiana bravely confronts a series of obstacles, from a ruthless lawsuit to a shocking discovery about her estranged father. Shovein's clever storytelling brings vibrant life to dockside conversations, profound friendships, perilous twists, and the allure of sailing on open waters.Beyond solving crimes,“A Disappearance at the Marina” is a love letter to nautical living. The author's real-world sailing adventures inspire her writing, immersing readers in the unique culture of marinas, from sharing freshly caught fish to group workdays on anchors and chains. Shovein captures the bonds forged among neighbors and the sense of community that can flourish by the sea.With its witty narrative, spirited protagonist, and suspenseful twists, the novel adds a fresh chapter to nautical mystery fiction. Whether you're a sailor or simply love a good whodunit on the waterfront, this book promises riveting entertainment and richly detailed storytelling.“A Disappearance at the Marina” (ISBN: 97781966074816) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $16.99, and the ebook retails for $4.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon .Learn more at .From the Back Cover:Oboist Georgiana Quilter is living on a sailboat, rebuilding her life after losing her dream job as a major orchestra oboist due to a gunshot wound. Her famous, dead boyfriend, whom she defended in a gunfight, is still hanging around.Hired by the harbor master, Georgiana is tasked with getting a widow's signature on a dock replacement contract, but the woman is nowhere to be found. The murder next door, Georgiana deduces, coincides with her disappearance.While contending with death threats, Georgiana faces a lawsuit from her deceased boyfriend's sister, an inability to play her oboe professionally, property break-ins, an assault and mugging, and the sudden reappearance of her long-lost father. In her investigations, she receives help from her sexy security-expert friend, Arceneaux, and her cop buddy, Lucy. Georgiana confronts those responsible for the widow's disappearance after she discovers the woman's fate.About the Author:Julia Shovein is the author of three nautically themed mystery books with a fun female amateur sleuth at the helm. Julia worked for thirty years as a university professor of nursing (Professor Emeritus) and began writing her first mystery novel when she retired and began sailing around the world with her husband on a small sailboat. The circumnavigation took seven years, with longer stops in New Zealand, Turkey, and six wonderful months in London at St. Katherine Dock. Returning to their home in Paradise, California, they had just enough time to completely remodel their house before the Campfire hit and destroyed the entire town.Julia currently lives in Bremerton, Washington, with her husband and Husky. They belong to the Poulsbo Yacht Club.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit or call 800-767-0531.

