Nashville Rocker Weston Wittek Drops Debut Single 'Noise' & Hits National Stage At Lambeau Field

The next wave of Nashville rock is rising, and its name is Weston Wittek.

- Weston Wittek

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The next wave of Nashville rock is rising, and its name is Weston Wittek.

Armed with raw guitar riffs, sharp vocals, and an unapologetically modern take on classic rock, Weston Wittek is carving out his own lane in Music City's rich musical landscape. The up-and-coming artist is set to release his highly anticipated debut solo single,“Noise,” streaming everywhere Friday, August 8, 2025. Find Weston's new single here on Spotify: .

But the noise doesn't stop there.

In a major moment for the breakout rocker, Weston will perform the national anthem live at historic Lambeau Field on Saturday, August 9, ahead of the Green Bay Packers' preseason opener against the New York Jets. The game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network at 8pm EST.

Wittek, a formally trained musician and Belmont University grad, blends old-school rock energy with new-school edge, coining his sound as“old Nashville rock, new way.” Already gaining traction as @westonwittek, Weston has been steadily building a loyal following with behind-the-scenes content, studio teasers, and raw, unfiltered performance clips.

Weston is also becoming a fixture in Nashville's independent music scene. His passion for storytelling through sound and his no-frills, guitar-forward aesthetic are fueling both fan and industry buzz. He counts as his influences Guns & Roses, Tesla, Def Leppard and Joe Satriani; while admiring contemporaries Mammoth, Dirty Honey and Myles Kennedy.

“Noise is more than just a song,” Wittek shared recently.“It's a statement. It's a moment. It's me stepping into who I am as an artist.” Catch Weston Wittek on your screen Saturday night on NFL Network, and stream“Noise” starting Friday, August 8, on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major platforms.

Michael LeFort

VYB AGENCY

+1 347-526-1710

email us here

Noise Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.