Shariaportfolio Wealth Group Surpasses $2 Billion In Assets Under Management

LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ShariaPortfolio Group of Companies (SP Wealth) is proud to celebrate a significant achievement in its pursuit of financial excellence: $2 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) as of May 2, 2025. This milestone underscores the firm's commitment to delivering Sharia-compliant, ethically sound investment strategies that align with the financial goals and values of its diverse client base.

A standout contributor to this success is SPUS, the group's flagship ETF, which alone has grown to over $1.2 billion in assets as of May 9, 2025, a remarkable achievement that demonstrates strong investor confidence in Sharia-compliant equity solutions. SPUS remains a cornerstone in the firm's ETF lineup and a benchmark for ethical investing.

The SP Wealth Group of Companies, including SP Funds, continues to innovate within the Islamic finance space. Notably, the firm has introduced a suite of 11 innovative funds, including a unique series of (6) Target Date Funds (TDFs) that address the needs of long-term savers in vehicles like 401(k) and 529 plans. These TDFs stand out in the market for their faith-aligned design, offering a compelling alternative for retirement and education planning.

“With our 11 funds-especially the Target Date Funds-we are not only innovating but also filling a critical gap in the market,” said Naushad Virji, CEO of SP Funds.“These are not just products; they are purpose-driven solutions that support the long-term goals of investors seeking Sharia-compliant options.”

Within the broader funds category, SP Wealth has strategically developed five ETFs that span a wide range of asset classes. This comprehensive offering provides individual investors with a well-rounded toolkit-an arsenal of investment options-to build diversified, ethically grounded portfolios.

“Our milestone of surpassing $2 Billion in assets under management is a testament to the trust our clients have placed in us and the effectiveness of our Sharia-compliant investment strategies,” said Virji.“This success is not only a reflection of our growth but also of our unwavering commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards in everything we do.”

Since its inception in 2003, the SP Wealth Group of Companies has remained dedicated to providing financial solutions rooted in the principles of Halal Investing. The company's iconic shield logo symbolizes this mission-representing the protection of clients from excessive debt and non-compliant investments, while guiding them toward financial security and purpose-driven growth.

“Reaching $2 billion in assets under management marks a major milestone in our journey, but it's only the beginning,” Virji added.“As we continue to grow, our focus remains on expanding access to responsible, Sharia-compliant investment solutions and delivering exceptional value to our clients worldwide.”

About SP Wealth:

The ShariaPortfolio Wealth Group of Companies is a leading financial services provider committed to offering comprehensive Sharia-compliant investment solutions and personalized financial advice to individuals, families, and institutions. With a focus on integrity, transparency, and excellence, the SP Group helps clients achieve their financial goals and build a secure future. The firm's signature shield logo reflects its dedication to protecting clients from investments with significant debt and those that do not align with their personal values. With over $2 billion in assets under management-including over $1.2 billion in SPUS-the SP Wealth Group remains a trusted partner in financial success.

Important Information:

