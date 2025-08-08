RG Kar Horror: Torch Rally Highlights CBI's 'Failure' On Logical Conclusion In Larger Conspiracy Angle

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Aug 8 (IANS) The failure of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in reaching a logical conclusion in revealing the“larger conspiracy” behind the R.G. Kar rape and murder tragedy in August last year, precisely became the tagline of the“torch rally” on the streets of Kolkata on Friday night, ahead of the first anniversary of the ghastly tragedy on Saturday.

The new tagline on Friday night was a study in contrast to similar“taglines” in innumerable protest rallies last year. Previously, not CBI but the West Bengal administration and Kolkata Police were held accountable for carrying out a shoddy investigation in the initial phase, allegedly to shield the masterminds behind that“larger conspiracy”.

But after a year, with CBI ending up with just giving a seal to Kolkata Police's findings that civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was the sole convict in the crime of rape and murder, and being unable to track the masterminds behind the“larger conspiracy” had left the protestors frustrated and disheartened.

The body of the victim junior woman doctor was recovered from a seminar hall within the hospital premises on the morning of August 9 last year.

The torch rally, organized by West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF) and participated by thousands of common people, started at 9 p.m. on Friday from College Square in North Kolkata. The tally will end at Shyambazar five-point crossing in north Kolkata, which is quite close to the R.G. Medical College and Hospital. The protestors will keep on assembling at the point till 4 a.m.

The grudge of the participants at the“torch rally” against CBI was enkindled by the parents of the victim after returning to Kolkata earlier in the day from Delhi after meeting the CBI director there.

“We have told the CBI director that his agency was an utter failure in the matter of the tragedy with our daughter. Initially, we had faith in CBI. But after one year, the faith has vanished,” the victim's mother told media persons after returning from Delhi.