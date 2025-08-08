2Nd Test: Ravindra, Conway And Nicholls Centuries Help New Zealand Pile Misery On Listless Zimbabwe
It's also the third time in Test cricket's history that three batters have crossed 150 in a match. Already 1-0 up in the two-match series, New Zealand have a lead of 476 runs in their ongoing first innings and are yet to declare. With three days remaining in the game, the Black Caps are poised to totally bat out a hapless Zimbabwe side.
Resuming the day from 87, Conway went on to notch up his fifth Test century before being dismissed for 153. It also marked his first red-ball hundred in over two years and took him past 2000 Test runs. He also shared a 62-run stand with nightwatchman Jacob Duffy, who hit a dogged 30.
Nicholls, who was left out of the New Zealand Test side for all of 2024, made a strong case for further selection by hitting his tenth Test hundred and ended the day unbeaten on 150. Ravindra joined in the Black Caps run-fest with a 104-ball hundred - his fastest century in Tests - and remained unbeaten on 165.
He also shared a mammoth 256-run partnership with Nicholls to put New Zealand in the pole position of winning the match and series. Zimbabwe used seven bowlers, with three of them - Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, and Vincent Masekesa - conceding over 100 runs each. Interestingly, the trio are the only wicket-takers for Zimbabwe in what was a day of hard toil for them.
With the pitch offering little assistance and their bowlers tiring rapidly, Zimbabwe face an uphill task just to remain competitive in what's turning into a lopsided contest against a formidable New Zealand outfit.
Brief scores:
Zimbabwe 125 trail New Zealand 601/3 in 130 overs (Rachin Ravindra 165 not out, Devon Conway 153, Henry Nicholls 150 not out; Blessing Muzarabani 1-101) by 476 runs
