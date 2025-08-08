Shipbob Announces Bi-Coastal Foreign-Trade Zone Warehouses As Part Of Its De Minimis Defense Program To Help Merchants Future-Proof Their Business

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, a leading global supply chain and fulfillment platform for SMB and mid-market omnichannel merchants, announced its De Minimis Defense Program to help merchants impacted by the Executive Order suspending duty-free de minimis for all countries. This suspension starts at or after 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 29, 2025. With this Executive Order, merchants are now having to navigate another macro policy change just months before the peak holiday season commences.

ShipBob's De Minimis Defense Program includes:



Onboarding your technology and operations in as fast as one week across our 60+ global fulfillment centers

Flying to one of our US Hubs to tour our fulfilment network and ShipBob covering your flight

Discounts up to 75% on implementation fees

Discounts up to 50% on Inventory Placement Program for your first inbound order

Discounted VIP access to our referral network partners that provide tariff mitigation, HTS and HS-code optimization, IOR, MOR, and product compliance services

Discounted inbound receiving Discounted U.S. and cross-border fulfillment rates due to our scale of shipping 100 million orders annually

"We launched the De Minimis Defense Program because our current and future customers needed a fast, strategic response to one of the biggest cross-border changes in years," said Divey Gulati, COO and co-founder of ShipBob. "Merchants that relied on low-duty or duty-free imports are suddenly facing massive cost, cash flow, and compliance pressures. Many merchants need our infrastructure, technology, and support to protect their margins and future-proof their business."

To complement its De Minimis Defense Program, multiple Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) warehouses are also now available across the ShipBob network.

ShipBob's network includes bi-coastal FTZ warehouses located in California and Pennsylvania near ShipBob's West Hub and Northeast Hub, respectively. While FTZ warehouses are physically in the U.S., there are potential key benefits to FTZ warehousing, including duty deferral, duty elimination, inverted tariff relief, simplified logistics and compliance, and cash flow optimization.

FTZs turn "pay duty on arrival" to "pay duty on sale" so merchants unlock impactful leverage right now, as they can pull forward revenue, protect margin, and de-risk their operations. With de minimis suspended and the massive influx in demand ShipBob has seen as a result, it's clear that merchants across all categories, but especially apparel and beauty, are seeking the outsized benefits available from using FTZs and need to quickly find a U.S.-based fulfillment network and reliable long-term supply chain partner.

In addition, compared to bonded customs warehouses, FTZs provide an indefinite storage cap and more flexibility. All ShipBob Plus qualified brands will have access to the bi-coastal FTZ warehouses.

Merchants can apply here:

The De Minimis Defense Program is subject to terms and conditions. ShipBob is not a licensed customs broker and does not provide legal, tax, or regulatory advice. FTZ authorization may be held by third parties operating under contract with ShipBob. All customs brokerage services are provided by licensed customs brokers. Any relationships with any of ShipBob's referral network partners are governed by your specific terms of engagement with that provider.

About ShipBob

ShipBob is a leading global supply chain and fulfillment technology platform designed for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce merchants to provide them access to best-in-class capabilities and to deliver a delightful shopper experience. ShipBob's technology provides merchants a single view of their business and customers across all sales channels to manage products, inventory, customization, orders, and shipments, leveraging real-time analytics and reporting, dedicated support, and access to over one hundred technology and retail partners. Merchants can outsource their entire fulfillment operations, utilize ShipBob's proprietary warehouse management system for in-house fulfillment, or take advantage of a hybrid solution across ShipBob's 60+ fulfillment center network in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob .

