RBFCU Opens Newest Branch In Garland

RBFCU's 63rd branch marks continued commitment to the Dallas-Fort Worth area

LIVE OAK, Texas, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU) celebrated another important milestone in growth and service to members in North Texas on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting for the newest branch in Garland.

The new location is the eighth RBFCU branch in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and the 63rd in our rapidly expanding network of branches throughout Texas. The ninth area location in The Colony is under construction.

City officials, businesses leaders and community partners joined RBFCU leadership and staff to officially open the branch's doors.

RBFCU opened its first DFW-area branch in Plano in 2014. At the time RBFCU served 6,000 members in the area. Since then, RBFCU has grown to serve a total membership of more than 1.2 million, including nearly 78,000 members in the DFW area.

"RBFCU is dedicated to bringing the credit union advantage to the forefront of our operations, particularly in the vibrant community of Garland," RBFCU CEO and President Mark Sekula said. "We prioritize the financial well-being of our members over profit. We're thrilled to extend our commitment to the Garland community. Additionally, this ribbon cutting further exemplifies our ongoing commitment to serving our members in the communities where they reside by actively seeking opportunities to give back."

RBFCU focuses on serving its members and reinvesting in their communities, setting our credit union apart in a market primarily dominated by big banks. The organization's robust digital products, such as Online Banking and the highly rated RBFCU Mobile® app, reflect the financial institution's dedication to providing a unique and convenient experience.

About Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union

Established in 1952, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial cooperative whose mission is to improve members' economic well-being and quality of life. With assets exceeding $18.6 billion, RBFCU serves more than 1.2 million members at 63 branches throughout Texas, and online at rbfcu and the RBFCU Mobile ® app .

Media Contact

Mark Wilson, Marketing Communication Specialist

469-471-5162

[email protected]

SOURCE Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union

