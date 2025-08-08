Home Genius Exteriors Donates $25,000 To Ronald Mcdonald House Charities Of Greater Washington, D.C.

"Giving back is a core part of who we are," said Jeff Gunhus, CEO of Home Genius Exteriors . "We believe in showing up for the communities we serve-not just with our business, but with our hands, our time, and our hearts. Our renewed partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, D.C. reflects that commitment. We're proud to support their mission to help families stay close during difficult times."

The HGE Cares initiative, a cornerstone of the company's community engagement efforts, supports families, children, and military personnel through hands-on service projects and financial support.

Kymberly Wolff, President & CEO of RMHC-D.C., attended the event and spoke to HGE staff and partners about the importance of the company's continued support of local families. "This generous donation from Home Genius Exteriors will directly support our programs and services for families with critically ill or injured children," said Wolff. "We are deeply grateful for this growing partnership and the impact it will have on those we serve."

In addition to the $25,000 gift, more than 600 HGE employees participated in assembling over 1,000 care items to support RHMHC families in need. During the event, attendees participated in crafting handmade tie blankets, inspirational posters, and comfort kits filled with thoughtful items to help families and children navigate stress, fear, and uncertainty-bringing emotional relief, a sense of normalcy, and moments of joy during difficult times. HGE wrapped up the event with handwritten thank-you notes to be mailed to active military service members.

The annual event also served to energize HGE's workforce ahead of the final sales quarter, offering company updates, awards presentations, and inspiring speeches from national partners across the home improvement industry.

About Home Genius Exteriors

Home Genius Exteriors is one of the fastest growing and most respected home improvement companies in America. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, unrivaled quality, and a culture of innovation, the company aims to revolutionize the home improvement experience for homeowners nationwide. Home Genius Exteriors offers a wide range of services, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, gutters, and more, all backed by a team of industry experts dedicated to delivering outstanding results.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, D.C.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, D.C. provides a home away from home for families of children receiving medical care in local hospitals. Through its housing, meal, and support services, RMHC-D.C. helps families stay together and focused on healing. Learn more at .

