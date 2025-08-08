TUNL UNITES WITH STREET DREAMS AND ARTE HAUS TO LAUNCH NEW SPORTS & FASHION COLLECTIVE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The mission behind TUNL is clear: to close the gap between cultural influence and cultural ownership. For decades, athletes and creators have shaped global culture, while institutions captured the value. TUNL exists to shift that power through co-owned IP, immersive experiences, and editorial storytelling driven by the people creating what's next.

"TUNL has always been about building cultural infrastructure and now we have the scale to do it right," said Ashley Champ, TUNL Co-Founder & CEO. "We don't build for culture, we build from it. Culture doesn't need a seat at the table. It should build the table."

This vision is now realized in the TUNL Collective-a unified, decentralized company bringing together new founders and two creative powerhouses that maintain their distinct legacies and DNA:



Street Dreams is a global visual media platform known for community-driven editorial and bold content production. Co-founded by award-winning photographer Steve Irby, marketing guru, Eric Veloso , and art director, Michael Cobarrubia , Street Dreams now leads TUNL's production and publishing arm.

"Street Dreams stands for community and creativity without compromise," said Irby , TUNL Co-Founder and Head of Street Dreams. "Joining TUNL lets us amplify our vision while staying true to who we are."

Arte Haus Studios , founded by former NBA manager turned creative strategist Kendall Hurns , is a creator-led studio representing a curated roster of designers, directors, photographers, and fine artists. Arte Haus now leads talent integration and design development across the ecosystem.

The TUNL Collective is structured around two core verticals:



TUNLX (launching Fall 2026) – the company's tech and innovation lab , focused on data-driven IP, immersive brand experiences, and storytelling infrastructure.

TUNL Studio – its full-scale content and creator engine , producing original programming, editorial franchises, and branded campaigns across sport, fashion, music, and culture.

What began as a stealth experiment in 2024, with no website or social presence, quickly ignited cultural momentum. TUNL's debut at New York Fashion Week featured a Times Square billboard takeover with Spotify and a capsule collection with the NBPA to drive voter engagement. Within months, TUNL had generated over 1 billion press impressions and 300 million organic views, signaling a new era for creator-led IP.

Today, the collective operates across global cultural hubs, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Paris, Tokyo, and Toronto-with a digital reach of over 4.3 million across social channels, talent rosters, and partners. With 1 million+ monthly content views and a proven creator and athlete network, TUNL is fast becoming one of the most future-forward engines in sports and culture.

Strategic partners fueling the platform's growth include:



The Only Agency , a top talent collective of stylists, MUAs, hairstylists, and photographers driving culture in sports and entertainment.

Versus , the award-winning creative studio, ensuring TUNL's world-class execution across content, branded campaigns, and live events.

Built to collaborate, not compete, TUNL works with agencies, brands, platforms, and leagues to help them engage the next generation through intentional, creator-powered storytelling and culturally fluent production.

To learn more, visit thetunl or follow @thetunlx, @streetdreamsmag, and @artehausstudios.

About TUNL

Founded in 2024, TUNL is a media and commerce platform operating at the crossroads of sports, fashion, music, arts, and entertainment. Built for speed and spirit of culture, TUNL empowers athletes and creators to turn influence into ownership-through content, commerce, and community.

About Street Dreams

Street Dreams is a global visual media platform known for authentic storytelling, photography, and community-first production. It now leads TUNL's production and publishing arm.

About Arte Haus Studios

Arte Haus Studios is a creator-first cultural studio representing multidisciplinary talent across design, photography, and art. Arte Haus expands how art is seen, supported, and shared.

SOURCE TUNL