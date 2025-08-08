SERVPRO® Of Jersey City Offers Complimentary Emergency Ready Plans To New Jersey Property Owners

Atlantic Storm Season Heating Up

Emergency Ready Plans identify emergency shut offs, pumps, hoses and other important protective equipment and procedures.

- John Majeski

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SERVPRO Team Majeski Group is providing complimentary Emergency Ready Plans (ERPs) to commercial property owners and managers with the Atlantic storm season heating up for 2025. This initiative underscores their commitment to community safety and aims to support property owners in preparing for potential water, fire, chemical, and storm-related damages.

New Jersey has experienced an increased frequency of severe weather and climate events. Data indicates that the annual average of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the state has risen to 5.2 incidents per year for the period of 2020-2024, compared to a historical average of 1.7 incidents annually from 1980-2024.

For commercial properties, disruptions from such events can lead to operational downtime and financial losses. Historically, 43% of businesses that experience a major disaster do not reopen. Flooding from tropical cyclones accounts for 81.9% of total costs from billion-dollar events in New Jersey. Past incidents, such as Superstorm Hurricane Sandy in 2012, serve as a significant reminder of this vulnerability, flooding over 38% of Jersey City's land and causing tens of millions of dollars in damage. Many disasters can spread to several nearby buildings, causing exponential losses and potentially affecting city utilities during an emergency event.

Homeowners also face significant risks from these events. Unaddressed water damage, often resulting from burst pipes or firefighting efforts, can lead to mold growth. The financial and logistical challenges of property damage and restoration can be substantial without prior planning.

The SERVPRO Emergency Ready Plan (ERP) is a complimentary assessment and planning tool designed to assist property owners in preparing for emergencies. Key components and benefits include:

Rapid Response: The ERP identifies critical information such as utility shut-off locations, key contacts, and building access points, facilitating prompt action during an incident.

Minimized Downtime and Costs: Pre-planning supports quicker mitigation and restoration, which can be more cost-effective than extensive replacement.

Streamlined Recovery: The plan provides essential details for insurance claims and can help expedite the authorization of necessary work.

Mobile Accessibility: The SERVPRO Ready Plan App stores all critical ERP information, including property details, utility shut-off locations, key contacts, and allows for the upload of damage photos and access to local weather information. This mobile accessibility ensures crucial data is available even when physical records might be compromised, and it can speed up the First Notice of Loss (FNOL) submission process.

"Proactive planning is essential for property owners in today's environment," stated John Majeski, Owner of SERVPRO of Jersey City North / The Heights. "Our complimentary ERP is designed to provide commercial property managers and homeowners with a structured approach to emergency preparedness, supporting effective response and recovery."

Property owners in the designated areas are encouraged to schedule a complimentary Emergency Ready Plan assessment.

SERVPRO of Jersey City North / The Heights

201-333-4700

201-333-4700



About SERVPRO®

SERVPRO® has been a leader in the restoration industry for over 50 years, specializing in fire and water damage cleanup and restoration, mold remediation, and reconstruction services. With a network of more than 2,200 franchises across the U.S. and Canada, SERVPRO aims to assist in property recovery.

