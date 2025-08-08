HOUSE OF FINEST MOISSANITE JEWELLERY UK

SOLIHULL, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Franc Laurent, a jewellery atelier based in the West Midlands, has introduced a new collection featuring Moissanite. This artificial stone has grown in visibility among buyers seeking alternatives to traditionally mined diamonds. The move reflects a wider shift in consumer preferences and sourcing practices within the jewellery industry.Internal discussions with Franc Laurent's design team indicate that interest in Moissanite has grown consistently over recent years. The stone, prized for its clarity and affordability, now takes center stage in the brand's latest collection. The team notes that customers from across the UK have visited the studio to explore new designs featuring this material.Although Moissanite has existed in the commercial jewellery market for some time, Franc Laurent reports a noticeable change in how the stone is perceived. According to the design team, the studio's signature Moissanite collection is contributing to renewed engagement with the material, both for aesthetic and sourcing reasons.The newly released range includes pieces for various uses, including neckwear, earrings, and rings. The designs incorporate a blend of minimalist and intricate styles, intended to appeal to a broad spectrum of preferences. Franc Laurent's staff states that the intention behind the collection was to provide options that merge design flexibility with material traceability.The company's founder provided additional context regarding the decision to work with Moissanite. In a prepared statement, they noted:“Affordability doesn't mean compromise, not when it's paired with artistry, integrity, and design. Moissanite jewellery allows us to offer exceptional beauty and brilliance, without the environmental and financial weight often associated with traditional stones.”This statement was issued in response to growing public interest in gemstones that are both cost-effective and ethically sourced. According to the founder, the collection was developed to meet increased demand for alternatives that align with sustainable and socially responsible production methods.Changing Priorities in Jewellery SelectionWithin the jewellery sector, there has been increased attention on ethical sourcing and environmental impact. Franc Laurent reports that diamond cut alternatives, including Moissanite, have become more common in customer inquiries and bespoke design requests. The company attributes this to a combination of affordability, growing awareness, and broader cultural shifts.The design team adds that many buyers are reconsidering long-standing materials in favour of those with clearer sourcing histories. Handcrafted stones, including Moissanite, are seen by some consumers as offering greater transparency and reduced environmental impact.A senior stone setter at the company stated:“Ethical luxury seekers will find more than sparkle here. They'll discover transparency, traceability, and timeless design, all inside one radiant stone. The specialty of Moissanite is that it doesn't make one choose between elegance and ethics. You can wear both, proudly.”Industry Context and Material TrendsJewellery designers and manufacturers across the UK are responding to evolving expectations by exploring materials that can be traced through non-extractive supply chains. Franc Laurent identifies this as part of a long-term transformation in the sector, where materials such as Moissanite are positioned not as substitutes, but as standalone choices.The team at Franc Laurent describes this approach as both practical and responsive to feedback. According to internal notes, clients are asking more frequent questions regarding conflict-free sourcing, supply chain traceability, and the environmental impact of their purchases.One member of the atelier commented:“We can no longer separate beauty from responsibility. Clients today are asking better questions, and we believe the answers lie in conscious alternatives.”The company reports that all Moissanite stones used in its jewellery are artificially created and procured through traceable suppliers. The brand also states that it regularly reviews material sourcing to ensure alignment with environmental guidelines and responsible production frameworks.Overview of the CollectionFranc Laurent's new collection features a broad range of jewellery designs, centred around the use of Moissanite. The studio highlights that its in-house team worked to incorporate a blend of traditional and contemporary aesthetics, aimed at buyers seeking both custom and ready-to-wear options.The brand confirms that engagement rings form the focal point of the current range, with styles ranging from solitaires to vintage halo settings. Other items include Moissanite pendant and daily-wear earrings, with materials selected to offer long-term durability.The founder offered insight into the design intent:“We're seeing more couples drawn to Moissanite not just for its beauty, but for what it represents: transparency, responsibility, and timeless elegance without compromise.”Franc Laurent's representatives describe the line as an outcome of customer conversations and research on sustainable jewellery practices. The team reports that internal sales data reflect an upward trend in Moissanite engagement ring purchases over the past 12 months.Public Position and Future DirectionIn public remarks, the company's founder outlined the studio's broader goals. According to their statement, Franc Laurent does not position itself as a trend-focused brand but rather as one that responds to long-term shifts in design and materials."We never set out to follow trends," the founder said. "We set out to create jewellery that feels personal, that carries meaning, and that reflects a future we believe in-one where beauty doesn't come at the cost of the planet or people."The team maintains that this strategy will remain a key part of their future planning, particularly as public awareness around jewellery sourcing continues to grow. According to the brand, the feedback to date has been positive, and further developments around artificially made stone designs are being considered.“Our mission has always been to pair design with integrity,” the atelier stated.“Moissanite allows us to offer the same high-end craftsmanship without asking our clients to sacrifice their values.”Franc Laurent concludes that their continued focus will be on balancing aesthetics with traceable and ethical materials. In doing so, the brand aims to remain aligned with both market demand and evolving industry standards.

