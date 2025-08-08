Teen Drivers, Dorm Parking, And Insurance: What To Know Before The Fall Semester

Mercury Insurance Offers Essential Tips to Help Families and Students Stay Protected as the New School Year Begins

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As students prepare to head to college this fall - often with a vehicle in tow - Mercury Insurance is offering expert tips to help families avoid costly surprises and make sure they're covered wherever the road leads.

"College is an exciting time, but it also comes with new responsibilities - especially when it comes to driving and parking," said Justin Yoshizawa, Director of State Product Management at Mercury Insurance. "We want to make sure students and parents alike are aware of the unique insurance considerations when a vehicle is being used on or around campus, and how they can stay protected while avoiding common mistakes."

Key Insurance Tips for College-Bound Drivers:



Update Your Policy: If your teen is taking a car to college, be sure to update the garaging address on your auto insurance policy. Coverage and rates can vary depending on the vehicle's primary location.



Consider Usage: If your student is leaving their car at home, you may qualify for a reduced rate. Mercury offers discounts for students who attend college more than 100 miles away and don't have regular access to a vehicle.



Keep Vehicles Secure: Dorm and campus parking lots are often crowded and vulnerable to dings, theft and vandalism. Make sure you have comprehensive and collision coverage in place and remind your teen to lock their car and avoid leaving valuables inside.



Know the Rules: College campuses and nearby neighborhoods have their own parking regulations. Failing to follow posted signs could lead to fines, towing or even impound fees. Encourage students to familiarize themselves with campus parking policies before move-in day.

Bundle Coverage: Combining auto and renters insurance through Mercury can offer additional savings and peace of mind, especially if your student is living in a dorm or off-campus housing.

For more information on student driver insurance, dorm parking tips, or to request a quote, visit:



About Mercury Insurance

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY ) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure. For more information visit or follow the company on X , Instagram or Facebook .

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED