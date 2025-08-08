Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(S)
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
Net Asset Value
As at the close of business on 07 August 2025 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 136.30 pence (including accrued income).
Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a bid price basis.
Enquiries:
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000
Legal Disclaimer:
