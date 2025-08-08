Pipeline Integrity Management Market Set To Reach $13.28 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pipeline Integrity Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Pipeline Integrity Management Market Through 2025?

There has been a substantial expansion in the pipeline integrity management market in the past few years. The market size, which was $10.14 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $10.7 billion in 2025, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This significant growth during the historic period is primarily due to strict regulatory norms, the aging of pipeline infrastructures, measures to prevent incidents and ensure safety, the implementation of risk-based inspection methodologies, and the incorporation of data analytics.

The market size of pipeline integrity management can anticipate robust expansion in the forthcoming years, hitting the $13.28 billion mark by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The likely upsurge during the predicted cycle is due to the transition towards condition-based upkeep, governmental safety standard directives, emphasis on distantly-controlled scrutiny and inspection, incorporation of anticipatory maintenance, and an increase in investment towards infrastructure revitalization. Key trends seen in the prediction period entail the utilization of digital twin technology, application of risk-centred integrity management, concentration on data amalgamation and image rendering, and enhancement of leak detection systems.

Download a free sample of the pipeline integrity management market report :



What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Pipeline Integrity Management Market?

The pipeline integrity management (PIM) market is primed for growth, spurred on by a notable expansion in the oil and gas pipeline network. PIM serves as an essential tool for pipeline operators, ensuring the safety of a pipeline from initiation to retirement through a suite of protective activities. The role of PIM in oil and gas pipeline networks is to maintain the safety of hazardous liquid and natural gas transport by ramping up integrity assessments to prevent leaks or ruptures during everyday functions and emergencies. As reported by Global Energy Monitor, a US-based non-profit in December 2023, there was a global construction of approximately 69,700 kilometers (km) of gas transmission pipelines. This marked an 18% surge from 2022 and equated to a US$193.9 billion investment in that year. Consequently, the considerable expansion in the oil and gas pipeline network is fuelling the growth of the PIM market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Pipeline Integrity Management Market?

Major players in the Pipeline Integrity Management Global Market Report 2025 include:

. T. D. Williamson Inc.

. Bureau Veritas Group

. Emerson Electric Co.

. Baker Hughes Company

. TÜV Rheinland Holding AG & Co. KG

. SGS SA

. Det Norske Veritas Co.

. Aegion Corporation

. Aker Solutions ASA

. Audubon Engineering Company LLC.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Pipeline Integrity Management Market In The Future?

Many significant businesses in the pipeline integrity management market are investing in research and development to drive product innovation, such as embedded computing solutions, in order to maintain their market dominance. Embedded computing systems specifically refer to unique computing structures that are integrated within larger devices or applications to carry out dedicated duties or tasks. For example, OKdo, a technology firm based in the UK, debuted the Radxa ROCK 3 Compute Module (CM3) in October 2022. This powerful embedded computing solution is designed to improve a range of applications, especially smart pipeline inspections. The Radxa Rock CM3 can be incorporated into intelligent pipeline inspection systems that use a variety of sensors to identify leaks, corrosion, and several other potential problems in pipelines. Such capability is vital for preserving pipeline integrity and averting failures.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Pipeline Integrity Management Market

The pipeline integrity managementmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Inspection Services, Cleaning Services, Repair And Refurbishment Services

2) By Sector: Crude Oil, Natural Gas

3) By Location Of Deployment: Onshore, Offshore

Subsegments:

1) By Inspection Services: Visual Inspection, Ultrasonic Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing, Radiographic Testing, Acoustic Emission Testing, In-line Inspection (ILI)

2) By Cleaning Services: Pigging Services, Chemical Cleaning, Mechanical Cleaning, Hydro Jetting

3) By Repair And Refurbishment Services: Pipeline Rehabilitation, Leak Repair, Joint Repair And Replacement, Coating And Corrosion Protection

View the full pipeline integrity management market report:



Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Pipeline Integrity Management Global Market Report, North America led the pack as the region with the biggest market share in 2024. Rapid growth is predicted for the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report examines regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Pineapples Global Market Report 2025

report/pineapples-global-market-report

Pipe Penetration Seals Global Market Report 2025

report/pipe-penetration-seals-global-market-report

Pipeline And Process Services Global Market Report 2025

report/pipeline-and-process-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.