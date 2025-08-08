The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Baby Toiletries Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

How Much Is The Baby Toiletries Market Worth?

The market size for baby toiletries has seen robust growth in the past years. The market value is projected to rise from $35.39 billion in 2024 to $38.51 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The increase in the market value during the historical period is due to a variety of factors, including higher birth rates, changes in lifestyle, growing product safety awareness, health and wellness trends, and a surge in urbanization.

Expectations are high for the baby toiletries market to experience rapid expansion in the coming years. By 2029, it's predicted to reach a value of $56.74 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. Economic development, the rise of e-commerce, a growing population of employed women, and an increase in disposable income can all be held accountable for this surge during the forecast period. Key trends for this period include intelligent baby toiletries, products with multiple functions, sustainable and environmentally-friendly packaging, natural and organic items, and personalized products.

What Are The Factors Driving The Baby Toiletries Market?

The baby toiletries market is anticipated to expand as awareness about different health conditions continues to escalate. Babies can face a variety of health problems, including skin dryness, eczema, bacterial and fungal infections, and more. To prevent these health circumstances, items such as baby shampoos, soaps, lotions, powders, diapers, diaper rash creams, wet wipes, cotton balls, hair brushes, and nail clippers for babies are put to use. For example, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a national agency based in Australia, stated in July 2024 that the number of deaths due to cancer rose to 51,269 in 2023, an increase of 680 from the 50,589 deaths registered in 2022. Thus, the upsurge in consciousness about diverse health-related issues is driving the baby toiletries market growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Baby Toiletries Market?

Major players in the Baby Toiletries include:

. Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

. Kimberly-Clark Worldwide Inc.

. The Procter & Gamble Company

. Beiersdorf AG

. Unilever plc

. The Himalaya Drug Company

. Cotton Babies Inc.

. Hengan International Group Company Limited

. Dabur Limited

. Avon Healthcare Limited Company

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Baby Toiletries Sector?

One prevalent trend seen in the baby toiletries market is the rise of product innovation. To assert their dominance, leading companies within this sector are prioritizing the development of innovative products. Case in point, Glowderma, a dermatology firm based in India, partnered with Sanosan India in April 2022 to launch the 'sanosan Cleansing Range' baby skincare line in India. This range is packed with natural elements such as hydrolyzed milk protein and organic olive extract, securing the cleanliness and defense of baby skin.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Baby Toiletries Market Share?

The baby toiletriesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Skin Care Products, Hair Care Products, Diaper, Wipes, Bathing Product, Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Chemist and Pharmacy Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channel

3) By End-User: New Born, Infants, Toddlers

Subsegments:

1) By Baby Skin Care: Baby Lotions, Baby Creams, Diaper Rash Creams, Baby Oils

2) By Baby Hair Care Products: Baby Shampoo, Baby Conditioner, Hair Oil

3) By Bathing Products: Baby Bath Wash, Bubble Bath, Bath Oils

4) By Baby Toiletries: Wipes, Diapers, Baby Powder

5) By Baby Food and Beverages: Baby Formula, Baby Snacks, Pureed Baby Foods

6) By Other Products: Baby Sunscreen, Baby Insect Repellent, Baby Accessories

What Are The Regional Trends In The Baby Toiletries Market?

In 2024, Europe is projected to dominate the baby toiletries market. Meanwhile, the most rapid growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the baby toiletries market includes analysis of various regions; Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

