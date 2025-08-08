Chemical Logistics Market Trends And Analysis By Application, Vertical, Region, And Segment Forecast To 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Chemical Logistics Market?

Over the past few years, the size of the chemical logistics market has experienced consistent growth. It is projected to rise from a size of $293.44 billion in 2024 to $303.06 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. Factors such as expanding industrialization, advanced globalization, regulatory compliance, and supply chain optimization can be credited for the growth experienced in the historical period.

Steady progress is anticipated for the chemical logistics market size in the coming years, with a projection to reach $365.24 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Factors such as sustainability endeavors, integration of digitalization and IoT, sophisticated analytics, fluctuating market demand, and the escalation of e-commerce are contributing to this growth in the forecast period. Key trends identified for this forecast period include green logistics, self-driving vehicles, the implementation of blockchain, sturdy supply chains, and the incorporation of 3d printing in manufacturing.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Chemical Logistics Global Market Growth?

The growth of the chemical logistics market is anticipated to get a boost from the escalating production of chemicals. The augmented manufacturing of chemicals, destined for a plethora of industries such as food production, pharmaceuticals, automaking, and engineering triggers an increase in the demand for secure and efficient transportation and distribution services. To illustrate, the American Chemistry Council reports an increase of 1.4% in chemical volumes in the U.S. in 2021, rising to 3.2% in 2022. Similarly, shipment volumes grew by 8.1% in 2021 and 8.2% in 2022. Additionally, the Indian government reports that revenue growth in India's chemical sector, inclusive of fertilizers and pharmaceuticals, displayed a growth rate of 18-23% in FY2022 and is forecasted to swell to USD 304 billion by 2025, registering an annual growth rate of 9.3%. Consequently, the surge in chemical production is a significant driver propelling the growth of the chemical logistics market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Chemical Logistics Market?

Major players in the Chemical Logistics include:

. A&R Logistics LLC

. Deutsche Post DHL Group

. CH Robinson Worldwide Inc.

. Rhenus Logistics LLC

. Deutsche Bahn AG

. BASF SE

. Ryder System Inc.

. CEVA Logistics LLC

. FedEx Corporation

. Montreal Chemical Logistics

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Chemical Logistics Market?

Leading corporations in the chemical logistics market are working on pioneering solutions like chemical logistics centers to augment operational proficiency and boost service delivery. A chemical logistics center is a bespoke facility developed to oversee the storage, transportation, and management of chemical products. GWC Logistics, a logistics firm based in Qatar, for example, inaugurated a novel chemical logistics center in the industrial section of Doha in December 2023, spreading over a span of 16,000 square meters. This avant-garde establishment is designed to serve diverse sectors, including manufacturing and automotive, providing specialized storage for hazardous substances such as inflammable liquids and gases. The center observes strict safety regulations, boasting ATEX-certified installations and high-tech fire extinction systems. Moreover, it promotes eco-friendly practices like water-cooled air conditioning and LED lights activated by motion sensors.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Chemical Logistics Market Report?

The chemical logisticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Services: Transportation And Distribution Services, Storage And Warehousing Services, Customs And Security Services, Green Logistics Services, Consulting And Management Services, Other Services

2) By Mode Of Transportation: Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways, Pipelines

3) By End User: Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Oil And Gas Industry, Specialty Chemicals Industry, Food Industry, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Transportation And Distribution Services: Road Transport, Rail Transport, Sea Freight, Air Freight

2) By Storage And Warehousing Services: Bulk Storage, Temperature-Controlled Storage, Hazardous Material Storage

3) By Customs And Security Services: Customs Clearance, Security Inspections, Regulatory Compliance

4) By Green Logistics Services: Eco-friendly Transportation Solutions, Waste Management Services, Carbon Footprint Reduction Initiatives

5) By Consulting And Management Services: Supply Chain Optimization, Risk Management, Regulatory Consulting

6) By Other Services: Packaging Services, Inventory Management, Value-Added Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Chemical Logistics Industry?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for chemical logistics. The report on this market covered several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with Asia-Pacific recording the highest growth projections.

