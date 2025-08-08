The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ales Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Ales Global Market Report 2025 Market?

The market size for ales has seen significant growth recently. Its size is predicted to increase from $20.82 billion in 2024 to $22.14 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth during the historic period can be associated with cultural and social trends, evolving consumer tastes, the rise of microbreweries and craft beers, the emphasis on local and artisanal products, as well as food and beverage pairings.

The size of the ales market is predicted to experience substantial growth over the next several years, ballooning to ""$28.15 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The surge in growth during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as sustainability and the use of locally sourced ingredients, health and wellness trends, advancements in brewing methods, promotional tactics and branding strategies, and the international popularization of craft beer culture. Notable trends predicted for this period include the increase in low-alcohol and non-alcoholic ales, sustainable brewing methods, advancements in digital marketing and e-commerce, collaborative brewing ventures, and beer tourism.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Ales Global Market Report 2025 Global Market Growth?

The rising inclination towards beer consumption is predicted to fuel the ales market's expansion. Beer, an alcoholic drink produced by extracting basic ingredients with water, then boiling and fermenting them, became popular due to the potential health benefits. Moderate beer consumption is tied to a lower likelihood of heart disease, enhanced blood sugar management, increased bone strength, and decreased dementia risk. This increased desirability of beer is leading to more consumption of ales. For instance, a report from beverage company Kirin Holdings Company Limited, based in Japan, revealed in December 2023 that approximately 192.1 million kiloliters of beer were consumed in 2022, a rise of 2.9% from the prior year. Hence, this increased inclination towards beer is fueling the expansion of the ales market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Ales Global Market Report 2025 Market?

Major players in the Ales Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

. Heineken N.V.

. Carlsberg A/S

. Diageo plc

. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

. United Breweries Group

. China Resources Snow Breweries Limited

. The Boston Beer Company Inc.

. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

. Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co. Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Ales Global Market Report 2025 Market?

The emergence of product innovation is a significant trend increasingly making waves in the ales market. Firms majorly involved in the ales sector are channeling their efforts towards creating novel products to solidify their market standing. A case in point is Bira, a craft beer brand originating from India, which in March 2023, initiated the Hill Station Cider Ales. These robust cider ales entail fresh Himalayan apples and mountain barley, gifting them a dry yet subtly sweet flavor, with a malt hint and bulging with the taste of freshly-picked apples. The naturally crisp and refreshing nature of these Himalayan apple ciders makes them an excellent fit for any season, ideally enjoyed when served over ice.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Ales Global Market Report 2025 Market Report?

The alesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Production: Macro Brewery, Micro Brewery, Craft Brewery

2) By Packaging: Bottles, Cans, Other Packaging

3) By Category: Popular Priced, Premium, Super Premium

4) By Distribution Channel: On-Trade, Off-Trade

Subsegments:

1) By Macro Brewery: Large-Scale Production Ales, National Or International Brands

2) By Micro Brewery: Small-Scale Production Ales, Local Or Regional Brands

3) By Craft Brewery: Independently Owned Ales, Specialty Or Seasonal Ales, Innovative Or Experimental Ales

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Ales Global Market Report 2025 Industry?

In 2024, the Ales Global Market Report listed the Asia-Pacific as the leading region and it is forecasted to experience the quickest growth. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

