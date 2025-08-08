Comprehensive Report On The Petroleum Coke Market: Opportunities And Challenges

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Petroleum Coke Market Through 2025?

The size of the petroleum coke market has witnessed a swift expansion in the recent past. The expansion is predicted to continue from $31.3 billion in 2024 to an estimated $35.5 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The substantial growth during the historic period is linked to robust economic development in emerging markets, an increase in cement production industries, and a fast-paced growth in steel production.

The anticipated expansion of the petroleum coke market is predicted to accelerate rapidly in the coming years, reaching a value of $60.02 billion by 2029, fuelled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. Factors contributing to this growth forecast include the escalating demand for energy, an upsurge in aluminum requirements, and the expansion of infrastructure development. Key trends during this period incorporate the production of environmentally friendly coke, increasing levels of investment, research and development endeavors, and the forging of strategic collaborations and partnerships.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Petroleum Coke Market?

There is an anticipated surge in the petroleum coke market, influenced by the escalating production volumes of steel. The worldwide boost in steel production is attributed to the rising demand from various sectors such as railways, highway establishments, and vehicle manufacturing. Petroleum coke serves as a critical feedstock in the iron and steel industry, incorporating with coking coal during the coke-manufacturing process. The application of petroleum coke reduces coking coal consumption by 16% and results in a marginal reduction in energy intensity of over 1%. For example, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian Government's export promotion agency for worldwide distribution and sale of Indian products, as of August 2022, processed steel and raw steel production stood at 125.32 million tons and 121.29 million tons respectively. Moreover, the forecast for steel production predicts a 4-7% growth, amounting to 123-127 MT in fiscal year 2024. Consequently, the escalating steel production in response to the advancement in railways, highway building, automobile production, and transportation sectors is fueling the expansion of the petroleum coke market.

Which Players Dominate The Petroleum Coke Industry Landscape ?

Major players in the Petroleum Coke Global Market Report 2025 include:

. BP PLC

. Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

. Phillips 66 Company

. Reliance Industries Limited

. Valero Energy Corporation

. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

. PJSC Luke Oil

. Chevron Corporation

. Marathon Petroleum Corporation

. HPCL - Mittal Energy Limited

What Are The Future Trends Of The Petroleum Coke Market?

Firms in the petroleum coke industry are forming strategic alliances and partnerships to broaden their product range and utilize their resources to break into new markets. For instance, in May 2023, a memorandum of understanding was inked between Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA), an aluminum producer based in the UAE, and BP. The partnership aims to explore potential projects and opportunities that could reduce the carbon footprint of EGA's calcined petroleum coke supply. The partnership could potentially lead to the creation of a UAE-based calcined petroleum coke blending facility. BP is a well-established oil and gas firm originating from England.

Global Petroleum Coke Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The petroleum cokemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fuel Grade, Calcined Coke

2) By Physical Form: Needle Coke, Sponge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke

3) By Application: Power Plants, Cement Kilns, Steel, Aluminium, Fertilizer, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Fuel Grade: Green Petroleum Coke, Low Sulfur Fuel Grade Coke, High Sulfur Fuel Grade Coke

2) By Calcined Coke: Needle Coke, Shot Coke, Spherical Coke

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Petroleum Coke Market?

In the 2024 Petroleum Coke Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant region. Expected growth in this region has also been predicted. The report encompasses key regions including, but not limited to, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

