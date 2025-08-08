Public Sector Banks Post Record Rs 44,218 Crore Profit In Q1 FY26, SBI Leads
The State Bank of India (SBI) was the main driver of the impressive performance, accounting for nearly 43 per cent of the total earnings.
The 12 PSBs collectively reported a profit of Rs 39,974 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, representing an absolute increase of Rs 4,244 crore, according to filings made to the stock exchanges.
With a net profit of Rs 19,160 crore for the April–June quarter, which was 12 per cent higher than Q1 FY25, the SBI was at the top of the pack. In terms of size and profits, the biggest lender in the nation still controls the public banking market.
With a 76 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 1,111 crore, the Indian Overseas Bank was the best performer in terms of percentage growth. The Punjab & Sind Bank, which saw a 48 per cent increase in profit to Rs 269 crore, came next.
Other noteworthy winners were the Bank of Maharashtra, which reported a 23.2 per cent increase to Rs 1,593 crore, the Indian Bank, which saw a 23.7 per cent increase to Rs 2,973 crore, and the Central Bank of India, whose net profit jumped 32.8 per cent to Rs 1,169 crore.
However, the Punjab National Bank (PNB), the only PSB to record a decline, dampened the generally positive performance. In Q1 FY26, the PNB's net profit dropped 48 per cent to Rs 1,675 crore from Rs 3,252 crore in the same period last year.
Even though individual sector-wide performance varied greatly, the first quarter results show the public sector lenders' resilience and recovery momentum.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment