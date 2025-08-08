Grocery As Amenity: Luxe Brooklyn Rental Paseo On Fifth Launches Second Of Two Exquisite NEW Residential Buildings In Park Slope: 55 Paseo Place!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Offering upscale modern living in Brownstone Brooklyn, both buildings open onto a beautiful new entry paseo-a wide, off-avenue pedestrian passageway. In addition to celebrating this new European-style plaza, co-developers William Macklowe Company and GreenBarn Investment Group, along with JV partners including NTT UD USA Inc. and Rithm Capital, are thrilled to introduce a suite of convenient retail for residents and the community.

Complementing the bustling independent retail along 5th Avenue, 55 Paseo will include a Lidl supermarket, a CVS and Wells Fargo, and other exciting retail yet to be announced. This walkable lifestyle, along with easy access to iconic, family-friendly locations like Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum and Barclays Center, with all major subway lines nearby, make Paseo on Fifth a passport to verdant nature and inspiring Brooklyn culture.

"We sought to create a modern experience that takes inspiration from all the best that Park Slope and Brooklyn have to offer," said William Macklowe, Chairman and CEO of William Macklowe Company . "Every element, from the rooftop views and sun-filled apartment windows to the co-working spaces and fitness amenities, speaks to the way we live now. We were especially excited to create the 'paseo,' a tree-lined pedestrian path, and provide residents and the community with desired retail including a supermarket and pharmacy."

Designed by SLCE, with interiors by Durukan Design , residences, including studio, one and two bedrooms, feature large windows framing views of tree-lined streets and the city beyond. Courtyard and Rooftop lounges elegantly meet the live/work moment. A Hub lounge and social Suite offer venues for events, get-togethers, viewing parties and karaoke. A high-ceilinged Gym, Yoga Studio, Children's Playroom and Craft Studio offer bespoke, welcoming spaces for fitness, play and creative projects.

