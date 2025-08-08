MINILUXE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF LANCHI VENATOR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND RELATED ISSUANCE OF EQUITY BASED COMPENSATION

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MiniLuxe adds industry-leading executive with deep beauty and multi-unit franchising experience to its team while maintaining its shareholder-aligned equity-based incentive program for executive and board compensation

Boston, MA, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) today announced the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer, Lanchi Venator.

Effective immediately, Ms. Venator will formally assume all key financing, reporting and control functions from Ms. Elizabeth Lorber (the Company's current Chief Commercial Officer and Acting CFO). Ms. Lorber has been serving in an interim capacity since the Company announced its plans in mid-February of 2025 for a transition in its financial leadership . Ms. Venator has been serving as a senior advisor to the Company since the beginning of the 2025 year across a range of strategic and financial matters and will report directly to MiniLuxe's CEO, Anthony (Tony) Tjan.

Most recently, Ms. Venator served as the Global CFO & Head of Strategy for KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken), where she was responsible for driving growth and profitability and delivering on the annual financial performance targets for the global KFC business. While there, she had oversight over 14 international Business Unit CFOs as well as a Strategy and FP&A team based in Dallas, TX. Prior to KFC, Ms. Venator was Senior Vice President of Global Finance & Strategy and Chief of Staff to the EVP & CFO of The Estee Lauder Companies. Her 11-year tenure at Estee Lauder brought a depth of understanding of the beauty industry and responsibilities that included overseeing the development of ELC's long range Financial Strategy, commercial analytics and growth and operational planning across Estee Lauder's portfolio of businesses.

“I am pleased and proud to officially welcome Lanchi to the team, despite us feeling that she has already been fully part of the team over the past six months serving as a highly valued senior advisor to me, our team and the Board. During her advisory period, we were able to not only affirm a strong chemistry and complementary of skill and responsibilities but a complete alignment on MiniLuxe's vision to radically and positively transform the nail care industry. I look forward to partnering with her in the years ahead,” said Tony Tjan.

“I am super excited to join the MiniLuxe team. The past months have clearly demonstrated to me the potential value creation opportunity within MiniLuxe and the fit with my strategic and financial skills and experiences across multi-unit franchising and the beauty industry can have an impact. Most important I love the people in the Company and the opportunity to redefine an industry,” said Lanchi Venator.

As part of the normal course of an equity-based (in lieu of cash) compensation program for key executive officers and board members, the Company is announcing the issuance of 750,000 in options and 650,000 RSUs (Restricted Stock Units) with a strike price of 0.41 cents CDN which represents a premium to the prior day closing price from the Board's approval of such compensation approval for Ms. Venator and contemporaneously has approved a zero cash and DSU (Deferred Stock Compensation) for Board Members collectively of 545,000 DSUs. The Company notes that all such options, RSUs and DSUs are coming from the existing equity incentive plan and represent just over 1 percent of the fully diluted ownership of the Company.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe , a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts. MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. The Company focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company's owned-and-operated studio services. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design esthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe's aims to radically transform a highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable better talent and client experiences. For its clients, MiniLuxe offers best-in-class self-care services and better-for-you products, and for nail care and beauty professionals, MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice. In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for our stakeholders, the brand seeks to positively impact and empower one of the most diverse and largest hourly worker segments through professional development and certification, economic mobility, and company ownership opportunities (e.g., equity participation and future franchise opportunities). Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 4 million services.

For further information

Christine Mastrangelo

Investor Relations, MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

(617) 684-2731

...

MiniLuxe.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.