Engine Encapsulation Market Set To Reach $8.17 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company's Engine Encapsulation Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Engine Encapsulation Market Through 2025?

The market size of engine encapsulation has been undergoing consistent growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $5.98 billion in 2024 to $6.25 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The previous growth can be associated with several factors including concerns over fuel efficiency, reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), emission control laws, and emphasis on aerodynamics during vehicle design.

Expectations are high for a robust expansion in the engine encapsulation market size in the following years. The projected growth should see the market reaching $8.17 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This surge during the forecasted period is anticipated to be due to more stringent emission guidelines, vehicle electrification, integration with advanced cooling systems, ongoing focus on fuel economy, and utilization of lightweight materials. Key trends predicted for this period include the use of active engine encapsulation systems, the incorporation with vehicle thermal management, the employment of sustainable and recyclable encapsulation substances, customization for electric vehicles, and the application of advanced computational simulations for optimal design.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Engine Encapsulation Market?

The growth of the engine encapsulation market is fuelled by the surge in demand for commercial vehicles. Such vehicles play a major role in long-distance goods transportation, necessitating improved fuel efficiency. Engine encapsulation provides an effective solution by helping conserve fuel and reducing noise and heat transfer from the engine, thus proving to be beneficial for commercial vehicles. A clear example of this growth could be seen in July 2022, when the sales volume of commercial vehicles spiked to 168,000, marking a year-on-year increase of 49.4%, as per information from Pandaily, a Beijing technology media firm. Similarly, in Germany, there was a 46.4% year-on-year increase in the demand for new commercial vehicles in May 2021. This growing demand for commercial vehicles is predicted to spur the engine encapsulation market further in the future.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Engine Encapsulation Market?

Major players in the Engine Encapsulation include:

. ElringKlinger AG

. Autoneum Holding AG

. Continental AG

. Roechling Group

. Greiner Foam International GmbH

. Trocellen GmbH

. Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH

. BASF SE

. Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

. Evonik Industries AG

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Engine Encapsulation Market In The Future?

The rising trend of new product innovation is increasingly being witnessed in the engine encapsulation market, with leading companies honing their focus on creating innovative solutions to solidify their market presence. For example, Röchling SE and Co. KG, an engineering plastic systems and components manufacturer based in Germany, introduced a revolutionary engine encapsulation system in March 2024, tailored specifically for electric vehicles (EVs). The primary objective of this newly-launched system is to improve thermal management and battery lifespan in EVs, tackling the unique issues intentional electric drivetrains present. The system is expertly engineered to optimize the thermal conditions surrounding the electric motor and battery, which is critical for preserving performance and longevity. Furthermore, the encapsulation aims to minimize noise and vibrations, thereby improving the overall driving experience. This feature is particularly significant in the context of EVs, in which the lack of engine noise tends to amplify other sounds.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Engine Encapsulation Market

The engine encapsulationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Engine-Mounted, Body-Mounted

2) By Material: Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Carbon fiber, Other Materials

3) By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Diesel

4) By Vehicle Class: Economic Light-Duty Vehicles, Mid-Priced Light-Duty Vehicles, Luxury Light-Duty Vehicles

5) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Engine-Mounted: Acoustic Covers, Thermal Shields, Insulation Blankets

2) By Body-Mounted: Underbody Shields, Sound Absorbing Panels, Engine Compartment Liners

Global Engine Encapsulation Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the engine encapsulation market and is projected to experience the quickest growth during the predicted period. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

