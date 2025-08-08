The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Avocado Market Set to Reach $22.97 Billion by 2029

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Avocado Global Market Report 2025 Market Through 2025?

The avocado industry has been experiencing robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from a valuation of $16.24 billion in 2024 to $17.36 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This notable growth during the historic period stems from several factors including health and nutrition awareness, shifts in dietary patterns, evolving culinary fashions, enhancements in supply chains, and the globalization of markets.

Predictions indicate a significant surge in the avocado market size over the upcoming years, with an anticipated valuation of $22.97 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This projected growth during the forecast period is due to increased awareness about health, multiple uses in the culinary sector, responsible agricultural practices, increased global production, and the penetration of new markets. The forecast period is also likely to witness trends such as the introduction of innovative avocado packaging solutions, emphasis on social and ecological responsibility, diversification in the types of avocados, the use of avocados in beauty and personal care products, and the global spread of avocado consumption.

Download a free sample of the avocado global market report 2025 market report:



What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Avocado Global Market Report 2025 Market?

The avocado market's growth is anticipated to be propelled by the escalating demand from end-user industries such as the food and beverage industry. The term ""food and beverage industry"" encompasses all businesses that manage the processing, packaging, and distribution of raw foodstuff. Avocados, with their high nutritional value and versatility, can contribute to better heart health, improved digestion, and weight management. Including avocados in a balanced diet can bestow numerous health benefits and encourage people to adopt healthier habits. For instance, in April 2022, Common Thread Collective, a digital sales agency based in the US, reported that the global food and beverage eCommerce sales for the year touched $506 billion, marking a 16.3% increase from the previous year. Predicting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%, these sales are forecasted to hit $857 billion by 2025. Hence, the increasing demand from end user industries like the food and beverage industry is fuelling the expansion of the avocado market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Avocado Global Market Report 2025 Market?

Major players in the Avocado Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Calavo Growers Inc.

. West Pak Avocado Inc.

. Westfalia Fruit

. Mission Produce Inc.

. Empacadora Avehass S.A. de C.V.

. Aguacates JBR

. Duclos Farms

. AustChilli Group

. Simpson Farms

. McDaniel Fruit Co.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Avocado Global Market Report 2025 Market In The Future?

The avocado market is seeing a trend towards better storage facilities. Industrial advancements have enabled the development and incorporation of new storage and ripening facilities in the avocado commerce. These facilities aim to expand efficiency, decrease wastage, and augment the quality of the product. Illustrating this trend, in October 2022, Westfalia Fruit France, an enterprise based in France that supplies fresh fruit and storage, commenced the development of a new facility in Graveson, located in the Bouches-du-Rhône department in southern France. This new site, set to inaugurate in November 2022, encompasses avocado storage, ripening chambers, and packing ability. The site uses state-of-the-art technology, permitting Westfalia Fruit France to expound its operations in the region. The construction of this new site reinforces long-term sustainability by mixing contemporary technological advances and construction elements like thermal insulation, communal space motion detectors, and green energy.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Avocado Global Market Report 2025 Market

The avocadomarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hass Avocado, Bacon Avocado, Other Types

2) By Form: Raw, Processed

3) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

4) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Food And Beverage Industry, Retail, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Hass Avocado: Regular Hass Avocado, Organic Hass Avocado

2) By Bacon Avocado: Regular Bacon Avocado, Organic Bacon Avocado

3) By Other Types: Fuerte Avocado, Pinkerton Avocado, Zutano Avocado, Other Varieties

View the full avocado global market report 2025 market report:



Global Avocado Global Market Report 2025 Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the avocado market according to the Avocado Global Market Report 2025, with an expectation for continued growth. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Avocado Global Market Report 2025 Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Avocados Global Market Report 2025

report/avocados-global-market-report

Natural Fibers Global Market Report 2025

report/natural-fibers-global-market-report

Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2025

report/nutraceuticals-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.