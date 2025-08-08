Automotive Brake Systems Market Forecasted To Achieve US $52.51 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Brake Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

August 9, 2025

In recent times, we've seen consistent growth in the market size of automotive brake systems. It is projected to escalate from $37.47 billion in 2024 to $39.25 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include safety regulations, consumer demand, worldwide vehicle production, economic influences, and aftermarket demand.

The automotive brake systems market is projected to see solid growth, hitting $52.51 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.5%. This growth stems from the rise of electric and hybrid vehicles, autonomous driving technologies, regulatory pressures, connected vehicle advancements, and growth in emerging regions. Prominent trends include integration with ADAS, use of lightweight materials, adoption of brake-by-wire systems, connected braking technologies, and strategic partnerships across the industry.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Automotive Brake Systems Market?

The automotive brake systems market is projected to be driven by the escalating demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. This surge is largely due to the swift rise in disposable income among individuals in both emerging and established nations, coupled with an increased necessity for personal transportation for daily commuting. As they are a crucial component in vehicle manufacturing, the rapid rise in demand for passenger and commercial vehicles will likely enhance the usage of automotive brake systems. For example, data from the UK-based Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders revealed that in January 2024, UK commercial vehicle (CV) production in 2023 jumped by 18.5% with 120,357 vans, trucks, taxis, buses, and coaches rolling off the production lines. As such, it is projected that the heightened demand for passenger and commercial vehicles will fuel the requirement for automotive brake systems over the forecasted period.

Who Are The Key Players In The Automotive Brake Systems Industry?

Major players in the Automotive Brake Systems include:

. Advics Co. Ltd.

. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

. Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

. Brembo SpA

. Continental AG

. Robert Bosch GmbH

. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

. Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC

. Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

. Knorr-Bremse AG

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Automotive Brake Systems Market In The Globe?

Major automotive brake systems market participants are concentrating their efforts on developing innovative offerings, such as next-gen electronic brake systems. These offerings intend to augment vehicle safety, promote faster response times, and fine-tune braking output. The next-gen electronic brake system is a progressive braking technology that uses electronic controls and sensors to enhance a vehicle's braking mechanism's efficiency and safety. For example, in May 2023, Continental AG, an automotive components manufacturer based in Germany, introduced the MK 120 ESC, a next-gen electronic brake system explicitly built for improved safety and effectiveness in vehicles, particularly suitable for electric models. Initially implemented in Changan's Oshan X5 Plus and Uni-T, this system is about 5% lighter and 7% smaller than its predecessor, resulting in energy conservation and lower emissions. The system also integrates sophisticated cybersecurity features, such as an embedded hardware security module for secure key generation, and permits over-the-air updates for ongoing enhancements.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automotive Brake Systems Market Report?

The automotive brake systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Disc Brakes, Drum Brakes

2) By Technology: Antilock Braking Systems (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Stability Control (TCS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

3) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket

4) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light-commercial Vehicles (LCV), Truck, Bus

Subsegments:

1) By Disc Brakes: Ventilated Disc Brakes, Solid Disc Brakes, Performance Disc Brakes

2) By Drum Brakes: Leading Trailing Drum Brakes, Duo-Servo Drum Brakes, Self-Adjusting Drum Brakes

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automotive Brake Systems Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominant position in the automotive brake system market . The report on the automotive brake systems market encompasses numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

