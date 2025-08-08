Pakistan: Rights Body Raises Alarm Over Internet, Mobile Services Blackout In Balochistan

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Aug 8 (IANS) The Human Rights Council (HRC) of Pakistan has condemned the Pakistani authorities for shutting down internet and mobile phone services in Balochistan, terming it as a "blatant violation" of fundamental human rights.

"The decision by the Balochistan government to suspend 3G and 4G mobile and internet services across the entire province starting from August 6 is a cruel and disproportionate measure that targets millions of innocent citizens. This decision tramples on fundamental rights such as the right to communication, freedom of expression, education, health, and employment," read a statement issued by the HRC Pakistan.

The rights body questioned whether silencing an entire province, disconnecting education, health, employment, and communication is a legitimate strategy.

"Shutting down the internet does not harm terrorists but ordinary citizens. This is a dangerous pattern of collective punishment that weakens public trust rather than the fight against terrorism," it stated.

Quoting several international human rights organisations, the HRC Pakistan mentioned that, according to the United Nations, access to the internet is a fundamental human right. It also cited statements made by various groups like Access Now which stated that "Unjustified internet shutdowns are illegal and disproportionate"; Amnesty International saying that the "shutdown not only stifles information but also shakes the foundations of democracy" and New York-based rights group Human Rights Watch emphasising that "Punishing every citizen in the name of security sets a dangerous precedent".

The HRC Pakistan demanded immediate restoration of internet and mobile services across Balochistan and the adoption of targetted and modern solutions to address security challenges, rather than punishing the entire society. It urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Balochistan High Court to take immediate notice and grant the people of Balochistan the same civil and constitutional rights that are in place in other parts of the country.

People from Balochistan are currently fighting for their independence from Pakistan. Various human rights organisations of Balochistan have time and again highlighted the repression by Pakistani forces in the province, which also includes violent raids on the homes of Baloch leaders and civilians, unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances, the 'kill and dump' policy, detention under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, and the filing of fabricated police cases.