Arunachal Govt Unveils 'State Youth Policy 2025' For Quality Education, Sustainable Jobs

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Aug 8 (IANS) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday announced a 'State Youth Policy 2025' containing nine Youth Development Goals (YDGs) including ensuring quality education and sustainable employment opportunities, officials said.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office said that the state Cabinet in its meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu approved several far-reaching decisions aimed at empowering youth, strengthening the social security network, enhancing education, and reforming recruitment procedures across departments.

Under the 'State Youth Policy 2025', entrepreneurship, innovation, and skill development would be promoted, encouraging healthy lifestyles and well-being, strengthening youth leadership and civic engagement, unlocking creative potential through arts, culture, and sports, transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a premier hub for sports and adventure activities.

The policy would promote cultural heritage and biodiversity awareness, creating an inclusive, safe, and just society for the youth, the official said.

The policy envisions a collaborative approach involving all stakeholders including government departments, NGOs, CBOs, and youth organisations. In a significant social welfare reform, the cabinet has also approved relaxations under the Chief Minister Disability Pension component of the Chief Minister Social Security Scheme (CMSSS).

All persons with disabilities, regardless of age, are now eligible to avail the benefit of the scheme. The Cabinet also approved the proposals of creation of teaching and non-teaching faculties and staff for government colleges.

The Cabinet also approved the Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Patra Authority Rules 2025 for ensuring uniform procedures and operational clarity for all stakeholders.

Framing of these rules would also ensure effective enforcement of data protection and consent norms while public confidence in the transparency and fairness of the system will be maintained.

The Cabinet was briefed about the proposed inauguration of the new court building of the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench on August 10.

The new court building heralds a new era of swift and seamless justice delivery to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

These collective decisions of the state Cabinet reaffirm the government's commitment to inclusive governance, youth empowerment, academic excellence, and transparent administrative reforms.