Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Intellinum Leads EBS Migration To Oracle Cloud WMS With Big Bang Go-Live Across 38 Sunrun Locations

2025-08-08 11:33:27
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Business Challenges Addressed:

  • Outdated and high-maintenance EBS customizations
  • On-premise security vulnerabilities
  • Operational inefficiencies due to legacy system dependencies
  • Need for scalable, cloud-first architecture
  • Limited inventory visibility and cumbersome user interfaces

Solution Highlights:

  • Full migration to Oracle Warehouse Management Cloud , eliminating custom EBS dependencies
  • Implementation of FlexiProTM , Intellinum's mobile platform, for enhanced mobility and operational efficiency
    • Support for project-based transactions (DPI/DPR) aligned to Sunrun's installation workflows
    • Enablement of bulk cycle count functionality for efficient inventory reconciliation
    • Deployment of facility-level serial management to improve traceability and compliance
    • Integration of shipping instructions and RTV (return-to-vendor) processes within Oracle Cloud WMS
  • Support for a new "mega-branch" model , combining distribution center and branch functions to enable multi-stop milk runs and streamline deliveries across multiple installation sites

Tangible Results Delivered:

  • Consolidated systems and simplified enterprise architecture
  • Improved warehouse workflows and inventory control
  • Real-time visibility into inventory, labor, and operational KPIs
  • Faster onboarding with intuitive user interfaces and mobile access
  • Seamless coordination of 38 concurrent go-lives through centralized planning, site readiness validation, and a hub-and-spoke support model

With quarterly updates, robust security, and a more agile supply chain framework, Sunrun now benefits from future-ready technology that supports its rapid growth and commitment to clean energy.

About Intellinum
Intellinum is an Oracle Cloud SCM and WMS expert specializing in high-impact supply chain transformations. With deep domain expertise, proprietary productivity tools like FlexiProTM Studio , and a client-centric approach, Intellinum helps global enterprises optimize operations, accelerate ROI, and embrace digital agility.

About Sunrun Inc.
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN ) is the nation's leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered residential solar service and now provides millions of Americans with clean, reliable, and affordable energy.

#OracleCloud #Sunrun #WMS #SupplyChainTransformation #DigitalLogistics #FlexiPro #BigBangGoLive #CleanEnergy #OraclePartner #WarehouseInnovation #Intellinum

SOURCE Intellinum

