Intellinum Leads EBS Migration To Oracle Cloud WMS With Big Bang Go-Live Across 38 Sunrun Locations
-
Outdated and high-maintenance EBS customizations
On-premise security vulnerabilities
Operational inefficiencies due to legacy system dependencies
Need for scalable, cloud-first architecture
Limited inventory visibility and cumbersome user interfaces
Solution Highlights:
-
Full migration to Oracle Warehouse Management Cloud , eliminating custom EBS dependencies
Implementation of FlexiProTM , Intellinum's mobile platform, for enhanced mobility and operational efficiency
-
Support for project-based transactions (DPI/DPR) aligned to Sunrun's installation workflows
Enablement of bulk cycle count functionality for efficient inventory reconciliation
Deployment of facility-level serial management to improve traceability and compliance
Integration of shipping instructions and RTV (return-to-vendor) processes within Oracle Cloud WMS
Tangible Results Delivered:
-
Consolidated systems and simplified enterprise architecture
Improved warehouse workflows and inventory control
Real-time visibility into inventory, labor, and operational KPIs
Faster onboarding with intuitive user interfaces and mobile access
Seamless coordination of 38 concurrent go-lives through centralized planning, site readiness validation, and a hub-and-spoke support model
With quarterly updates, robust security, and a more agile supply chain framework, Sunrun now benefits from future-ready technology that supports its rapid growth and commitment to clean energy.
About Intellinum
Intellinum is an Oracle Cloud SCM and WMS expert specializing in high-impact supply chain transformations. With deep domain expertise, proprietary productivity tools like FlexiProTM Studio , and a client-centric approach, Intellinum helps global enterprises optimize operations, accelerate ROI, and embrace digital agility.
About Sunrun Inc.
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN ) is the nation's leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered residential solar service and now provides millions of Americans with clean, reliable, and affordable energy.
