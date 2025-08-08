IMC LOGISTICS APPOINTS FIRST EVER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A Chicago native with deep roots in the transportation industry, Tovo brings decades of experience in the industry and a proven track record of leadership to the position. His career began at DNJ, a family-owned trucking company founded by his parents in the 1970s, which became part of the IMC network in 2010. He also studied mechanical engineering and management information systems at Ohio University.

Tovo currently serves as President of the IMC Logistics Midwest Region, a role in which he has successfully led his team to operational excellence. He will continue to manage the Midwest Team while assuming his role as COO.

The addition of a COO will enable IMC's Executive Team to continually focus on operations, resulting in greater efficiency and optimizing performance company wide. "There is no one who knows our business, systems and culture better," says Mark H. George, Chairman of IMC Logistics. "In his new role, Joe will incorporate best practices and standard operating procedures to enhance workflow and productivity, all of which will benefit our valued customers."

The creation of the COO position reflects IMC's continued commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction. With Tovo's leadership, the company aims to further optimize performance and grow its service offering across the United States.

About IMC Logistics:

IMC Logistics provides smarter landside logistics, giving clients greater control through the first and last mile. IMC delivers with actionable visibility, asset-based truck capacity, industry leading sustainability, and long-established regional expertise across the nation. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE IMC Logistics