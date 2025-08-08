Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 8.8.2025
|VAISALA CORPORATION
|STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8.8.2025
|Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 8.8.2025
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|8.8.2025
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|VAIAS
|Amount
|1 197
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|46,9253
|EUR
|Total cost
|56 169,58
|EUR
|Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 134 826 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 8.8.2025
|The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation
|No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
|and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
|On behalf of Vaisala Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Sami Huttunen
|Ilari Isomäki
More information:
Niina Ala-Luopa
+358 400 728 957, ...
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
Attachment
-
Vaisala 8.8 trades
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment