Akashdeep Arora Reveals That His Short Film 'Momo Deal' Explores Why Love Is Often So Layered

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Akashdeep Arora and Anushka Kaushik starrer heartfelt short film“Momo Deal” released on Friday exclusively on Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts.

Talking about the Dheeraj Jindal directorial, Akashdeep shared that the film offers people a chance to truly feel the importance of their loved ones. It explores why love is often so layered - why, at times, it remains unspoken or difficult to express.

"Through its story, it gently reminds us of the value of friendship and touches those tender places where we carry the memories of loved ones we've lost, but who still live on in our hearts,” he added.

His co-star Anushka claimed that the movie explores a very different space.

"While I've played characters with various traits - carefree, impulsive, or harsh decisions - this story is about the afterlife. It delves into what happens to a soul after death, a mysterious space we often wonder about. We know souls transition from one body to another, but what happens in between? That's what this film explores," Anushka said.

The 'Maharani' actress added,“It's about the feelings of a soul watching loved ones but unable to act. There's a beautiful line where a character says,“A soul can do anything - just not come back to life.” We all crave that freedom to be spirits, but ultimately, we realize we're free from this world, yet there's nothing else. The film highlights the importance of friendship - how happiness is shared and how we hold onto those bonds, even in loss. Despite its humorous tone, it's a film that can leave you heavy-hearted.'

The director revealed that“Momo Deal” touches on a raw nerve of friendship."

“It is a fresh, light-hearted take on an otherwise grim subject. I wanted to explore how we process loss and how far we are willing to go for the people we love, even after they are gone," Jindal concluded.