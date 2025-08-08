TGE's New Movie My First Of May Announces Global Release On Big Screens Starting In August

PARIS and NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD" or the "Group"), alongside The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE", NYSE: TGE ), a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital (NYSE: HKD ), jointly announce the official release dates of AMTD's latest movie, "My First of May," across multiple regions.

The Movie is scheduled for release in China, Hong Kong and Macau SARs on August 22nd, followed by Singapore on September 4th. It will also be released in Taiwan on September 19th, and in Malaysia on September 20th.

"My First of May" is a heartfelt tale of healing, exploring how a father and daughter navigate the pain of their past to rediscover love and connection. The Movie includes award winning stars Aaron Kwok and Paw Hee-ching, as well as other actors including Gigi Leung, and Natalie Hsu.

AMTD is the production company of the Movie alongside with Entertaining Power and Sichuan Dalu Pictures, with AMTD founder Dr. Calvin Choi serving as the executive producer and co-producer.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD ; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD ) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit .

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group, jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD ; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD ), focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide. TGE comprises L'Officiel AMTD, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects, collectively a diversified media and entertainment portfolio of global businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of TGE, AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of TGE, AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of TGE, AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For AMTD IDEA Group:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

For AMTD Digital Inc.:

IR Office

AMTD Digital Inc.

EMAIL: [email protected]

For The Generation Essentials Group:

IR Office

The Generation Essentials Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE AMTD Digital; AMTD IDEA Group; The Generation Essentials Group

