Microtome Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast Report 2024-2032 Fully Automated Microtomes To Drive Market Growth With Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global microtome market is projected to grow at a 6.13% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, driven by rising chronic disease cases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and increased R&D activities. North America leads due to cutting-edge medical infrastructure and high incidence of diseases. Key players include Thermo Fisher, Leica Biosystems, and Sakura Finetek. Fully automated microtomes, pivotal for precise tissue sectioning, are expected to dominate the market, essential for diagnostics and research. However, alternative technologies may pose competition.

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microtome - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microtome market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. Microtome Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR forecast till 2032 owing to the growing cases of chronic disorders, increase in research and development activities, among others globally.

The demand for microtomes is primarily being boosted by the increasing cases of chronic disorders such as cancer, infectious disease, cardiovascular diseases, including atherosclerosis, myocardial infarction, and cardiomyopathies, respiratory disorders like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and others. Additionally, the expansion of biomedical research and pharmaceutical development activities worldwide is fueling the demand for microtomes. Researchers require high-quality tissue sections for molecular diagnostics, drug discovery, and personalized medicine, thus boosting the market for microtomes during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

Microtome Market Dynamics:

According to data provided by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (2024), in 2022, approximately 20 million new instances of cancer were registered globally. Additionally, as per the same source, lung cancer accounted for 2.5 million new cases globally, of all the registered new cancer cases, making it the most common cancer. Next in order of incidence were breast cancer with 2.3 million cases, colon cancer with 1.9 million cases, and stomach cancer with 0.97 million cases globally.

The Global Cancer Observatory (2024) estimated that the new instances of cancer globally would range from 20 million to 24.1 million by the year 2030. Moreover, it stated that Asia accounted for 9,826,539 cancer cases, Europe accounted for 4,471,422 cancer cases, LAC accounted for 1,551,060 cancer cases, and Africa accounted for 1,185,216 cancer cases.

Since cancer diagnosis and treatment rely heavily on accurate tissue examination, the rising cancer rates necessitate the widespread use of microtomes to prepare high-quality tissue sections for microscopic analysis. This surge in cancer cases translates into a larger market for microtomes.

Additionally, during outbreaks of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, hepatitis, COVID-19, and fungal infections, histopathological evaluation of biopsied tissues becomes essential to identify the pathogen, assess the extent of tissue damage, and monitor disease progression. According to the data provided by the World Health Organization, in 2023, an estimated 10.8 million people fell ill with TB worldwide, including 6.0 million men, 3.6 million women, and 1.3 million children. Additionally, as per the same source, in 2022, an estimated 254 million people were living with hepatitis B and 50 million people were living with hepatitis C worldwide, and 6000 people were newly infected with viral hepatitis each day. Microtomes are crucial in preparing thin, uniform tissue sections that are stained and examined under microscopes for definitive diagnosis, thereby boosting the overall market of microtomes.

Microtome Market Segment Analysis:

In the technology segment of the microtome market, the fully automated category of microtome is estimated to amass a significant revenue share in the microtome market in 2024. This can be attributed to the large patient population associated with various chronic disorders and the presence of a variety of products available to this category.

Fully automated microtomes offer several advantages and diverse applications, significantly enhancing the field of histopathology. Their primary benefits are to produce consistent high quality tissue sections with minimal user intervention, ensuring precision and reproducibility. This automation reduces the risk of human error and variability, which is crucial for accurate diagnosis.

In terms of applications, fully automated microtomes are invaluable in cancer diagnostics, where they provide fine tissue sections needed for detailed examination of tumor morphology and margins. They are also extensively used in research settings to study disease mechanisms at the cellular level, contributing to the development of new treatments and therapies. These advanced instruments are employed in various medical fields, including neuropathology, dermatopathology, and cardiovascular pathology, where precise tissue sectioning is critical for studying complex structures and diagnosing conditions.

Additionally, the presence of a huge number of commercially available fully automated systems and the increasing demand for digitalization in tissue diagnostic procedures are some of the crucial factors anticipated to boost the market in the next few years. Some of the key automated products include Microtome A550, Tissue-Tek Genie, and Leica Biosystems HistoCore AUTOCUT 2550.

Therefore, the various advantages and applications provided by fully automated microtomes will contribute to the growth of this category, thereby driving the growth of the overall microtome market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the overall microtome market:

North America is expected to account for the highest proportion of the microtome market in 2024, out of all regions. This is owing to the continual increase in cancer cases and infectious diseases in the North America region. Moreover, the high-end medical infrastructure paired with readily available high-tech equipment, expanding prospects for sophisticated cancer diagnostic testing and screening, favorable reimbursement policies for pathology labs, rise in healthcare spending, presence of a large number of market players in the region are expected to drive the growth of the microtome market in North America.

Key takeaways from the microtome market report study



Market size analysis for current microtome market size (2024), and market forecast over 8 years (2025 to 2032)

Top key product/technology developments, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures happened over the last 3 years.

Key companies dominating the global microtome market

Various opportunities available for the other competitors in the microtome market space.

What are the top-performing segments in 2024? How these segments will perform in 2032?

Which are the top-performing regions and countries in the current microtome market scenario? Which are the regions and countries where companies should have concentrated on opportunities for microtome market growth in the future?

Target audience who can benefit from this microtome market report study



Microtome product providers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Microtome-related organizations, associations, forums, and other alliances

Government and corporate offices

Start-up companies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

Distributors and traders dealing in microtomes Various end-users who want to know more about the microtome market and the latest technological developments in the microtome market.

Frequently Asked Questions for the Microtome Market:

1. What is a microtome?

Microtomes are specialized devices designed to create thin, uniform sections of tissue or other samples, typically ranging from a few micrometers to tens of micrometers in thickness.

2. What is the market for microtomes?

The microtome market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

3. What are the drivers for the global microtome market?

The microtome market is primarily being boosted by the increasing cases of chronic disorders such as cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, including atherosclerosis, myocardial infarction, and cardiomyopathies, respiratory disorders like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), among others. Additionally, the expansion of biomedical research and pharmaceutical development activities worldwide is fueling the demand for microtomes. Researchers require high-quality tissue sections for molecular diagnostics, drug discovery, and personalized medicine, thus boosting the market for microtomes during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

4. Who are the key players operating in the microtome market?

Some of the key market players operating in microtome include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AGD Biomedicals Pvt. Ltd., SLEE medical GmbH, Diapath S.p.A., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Green Leaf Scientific, MEDITE Medical GmbH, LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions GmbH, Amos Scientific PTY. LTD, RWD Life Science Co, Sakura Finetek, Boeckeler Instruments, Inc., HACKER Instruments & Industries Inc., microTec Laborgerate GmbH, Bright Instrument Co Limited, JINHUA YIDI MEDICAL APPLIANCES CO., LTD, FEATHER Safety Razor Co., Ltd., Precisionary Instruments, Powered Milestone Srl, Weinkauf Medizintechnik, and others.

5. Which region has the highest share in the microtome market?

North America is expected to account for the highest proportion of the microtome market in 2024, out of all regions. This is owing to the continual increase in cancer cases and infectious diseases in the North America region. Moreover, the high-end medical infrastructure paired with readily available high-tech equipment, expanding prospects for sophisticated cancer diagnostic testing and screening, favorable reimbursement policies for pathology labs, a rise in healthcare spending, presence of a large number of market players in the region are expected to drive the growth of the microtome market in North America.

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

AGD Biomedicals Pvt. Ltd.

SLEE medical GmbH

Diapath S.p.A.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Green Leaf Scientific

MEDITE Medical GmbH

LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions GmbH

Amos Scientific PTY. LTD

RWD Life Science Co

Sakura Finetek

Boeckeler Instruments, Inc.

HACKER Instruments & Industries Inc.

microTec Laborgerate GmbH

Bright Instrument Co Limited

JINHUA YIDI MEDICAL APPLIANCES CO., LTD

FEATHER Safety Razor Co., Ltd.

Precisionary Instruments

Powered Milestone Srl Weinkauf Medizintechnik

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900