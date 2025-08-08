No Issues With ECI Website, Clarifies EC Amid Rumours
In an official statement, the Commission described the circulating claims about website glitches as“baseless allegations” that caused“unwarranted confusion” among the public.
The ECI clarified that the primary site for downloading electoral rolls has remained active and fully functional. This portal hosts the E-Roll data for all states, and users can access it without any disruptions.“The above site has been working without any issues since it was launched and continues to be operational currently also,” the ECI noted in its press release.
Additionally, the Commission said that state-level Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) websites, including those of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Rajasthan, are also functioning smoothly. These regional portals are mapped to the main ECI website, ensuring centralised and uninterrupted access to voter roll data.
The clarification came in response to online chatter and media speculation on Friday, questioning the accessibility of the voter list database. The Commission's prompt response appears aimed at quelling doubts and restoring public confidence in the electoral digital infrastructure.
The clarification underscores the ECI's vigilance in maintaining the integrity of its online systems amid increasing scrutiny of digital platforms in the electoral process. The apt response from the poll panel came a day after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi levelled allegations against the EC for colluding with the BJP.
In his detailed press conference on Thursday, he presented a presentation about the vote theft in Mahadevapura, Karnataka and blamed the poll panel for the manipulation of the voter list and accused it of 'vote-theft'.
On Friday, users on social media claimed that the ECI has removed e-voter rolls from its website.
