Rivermont Schools To Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony At New Lynchburg Leesville Campus

New Purpose-Built School to Welcome Students in August 2025

LYNCHBURG, Va., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivermont Schools invites community members, families, and district partners to the opening of the new Rivermont Lynchburg Leesville campus on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The event will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the newly renovated facility located at 742 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m.

Rivermont Lynchburg Leesville serves students ages 5–22 with autism spectrum disorder, behavioral challenges, and emotional or academic needs that make success in a traditional school setting difficult. The school is staffed by a dedicated team of professionals, including special education teachers, mental health associates, behavior analysts, and, beginning this year, a full-time school nurse who will provide onsite health and wellness support.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony offers guests an exclusive first look at the purpose-built campus, which will officially open for the 2025–2026 school year. Formerly known as Rivermont Lynchburg North, the school is relocating from its Forest Hills Circle location to accommodate more students in a modern, student-centered environment designed to promote learning, independence, and personal growth.

Key features of the new campus include:



Spacious, modern classrooms



Dedicated therapy and specialty rooms



A sensory room to support students with autism and sensory processing needs



Life skills spaces to foster independent living and vocational readiness

An outdoor playground and recreational areas

"This new space was intentionally designed with our students' needs in mind," said Audra Daniel, Principal of Rivermont Lynchburg Leesville. "We're excited for families and district partners to see how this facility supports the development of life skills, independence, and academic growth-all in an environment that is safe, welcoming, and therapeutic."

The Rivermont Lynchburg Leesville team looks forward to continuing to provide the high-quality, individualized programming families have come to trust.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet school leadership, explore the new space, and learn more about Rivermont's programs and enrollment options.

RSVP to attend the ceremony here .

About Rivermont Schools

Located throughout Virginia, Rivermont schools provide a therapeutic educational program for students ages 5–22 in grades kindergarten through 12 with special needs, including those associated with autism spectrum disorder, behavioral challenges, and difficulty learning in a traditional school setting. Rivermont Schools is part of the New Story network of schools and services.

SOURCE Rivermont Schools

