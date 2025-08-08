Saks Global Announces Early Settlement Of The Exchange Offer And Consent Solicitation, Completing Previously Announced $600 Million Financing Package

Company received $300 million in connection with the Exchange Offer on August 8, 2025

Holders of approximately 98% of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Old Notes have already tendered in the Exchange Offer and delivered their consents to the proposed amendments

Company captured approximately $115 million of discount upon issuance of the exchange notes and cancellation of the Old Notes validly tendered

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks Global Enterprises LLC ("Saks Global") today announced the early settlement of the previously announced offer to exchange (the "Exchange Offer") any and all of Saks Global's 11.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the "Old Notes") for a combination of certain securities, as described below, and the receipt of $300 million of proceeds as it has satisfied all conditions precedent to the financing.

Marc Metrick, CEO, Saks Global Operating Group, said, "With this transaction, we are embarking on Saks Global's next chapter, with the financial flexibility to drive long-term value and growth for our stakeholders, particularly our brand partners. Our bolstered liquidity position, combined with our improved inventory flow and the work we have done to strategically integrate our businesses, positions us to continue executing on our strategy to advance the luxury shopping experience for our customers. We thank our bondholders for their continued confidence in our business."

As previously announced, holders of approximately 98% of the aggregate principal amount of Old Notes outstanding have validly and irrevocably tendered their Old Notes. In connection with the Exchange Offer Saks Global today received an aggregate of $300 million in gross proceeds from the sale of SPV Notes by its subsidiary to existing holders and issued $1,439.2 million of Second Out Exchange Notes, $440.7 million of Third Out Exchange Notes and SGUS LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of Saks Global, issued $462.5 million of SPV Notes (including $300 million issued for cash and $162.5 million issued in exchange for Old Notes). This completes the funding of Saks Global's previously announced $600 million in financing commitments. Saks Global captured approximately $115 million of discount upon issuance of the exchange notes and cancellation of the Old Notes validly tendered.

Each of the Exchange Offer and the concurrent consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 18, 2025, unless extended or terminated earlier (the "Expiration Time"). Subject to the tender acceptable procedures described in the Offering Memorandum, Eligible Holders who validly tender Old Notes after 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 1, 2025 (the "Early Exchange Time") and before the Expiration Time will receive the Late Exchange Consideration, as further described in the Offering Memorandum. Settlement of the Exchange Offer with respect to tenders received after the Early Exchange Time but by the Expiration Time, is expected to occur on August 20, 2025.

Terms used in this release and not defined herein are used as defined in the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated as of July 21, 2025 (as supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Offering Memorandum").

Each participating Eligible Holder must tender all of the Old Notes it holds. Partial tenders of Old Notes will not be accepted. No consideration will be paid for Consents in the Consent Solicitation.

The consummation of the Exchange Offer, the Consent Solicitation and the New SPV Notes Issuance (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) are subject to and conditioned upon the satisfaction or waiver by the Issuers of the Requisite Consents Condition and the General Conditions (each as defined in the Offering Memorandum).

The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation and offer to participate in the New SPV Notes Issuance are being made, and the SPV Notes and Saks Exchange Notes (each as defined in the Offering Memorandum) are only being offered and issued, to holders of Old Notes that are (a) reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or (b) persons that are outside of the United States other than "U.S. persons" as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act (such holders, the "Eligible Holders"). Only Eligible Holders are authorized to receive or review the Offering Memorandum or to participate in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation.

None of the SPV Notes, the Saks Exchange Notes or the offering thereof have been or will be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. The SPV Notes and the Saks Exchange Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Eligible Holders are urged to carefully read the entire Offering Memorandum, including the information presented under the captions of "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" before making any decision with respect to the New SPV Notes Issuance, the Exchange Offer or the Consent Solicitation. None of the Issuers, any subsidiaries of Saks Global, the Exchange Agent (as defined herein), the applicable trustees and collateral agents under the indentures governing the Old Notes, SPV Notes or the Saks Exchange Notes, as applicable, or any of their respective affiliates, makes any recommendation as to whether the Eligible Holders should tender their Old Notes pursuant to the Exchange Offer or deliver consents pursuant to the Consent Solicitation. Each Eligible Holder must make its own decision as to whether to participate in the New SPV Notes Issuance and whether to tender its Old Notes and to deliver Consents.

Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC has been appointed as the exchange agent (in such capacity, the "Exchange Agent") and the information agent (in such capacity, the "Information Agent") for the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. Questions concerning the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation may be directed to the Information Agent, in accordance with the contact details shown on the back cover of the Offering Memorandum.

About Saks Global

Saks Global is the largest multi-brand luxury retailer in the world, comprising Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks OFF 5TH, Last Call and Horchow. Its retail portfolio includes 70 full-line luxury locations, additional off-price locations and five distinct e-commerce experiences. With talented colleagues focused on delivering on our strategic vision, The Art of You, Saks Global is redefining luxury shopping by offering each customer a personalized experience that is unmistakably their own. By leveraging the most comprehensive luxury customer data platform in North America, cutting-edge technology, and strong partnerships with the world's most esteemed brands, Saks Global is shaping the future of luxury retail.

Saks Global Properties & Investments includes Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus flagship properties and represents nearly 13 million square feet of prime U.S. real estate holdings and investments in luxury markets.

For more information, follow Saks Global on LinkedIn.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote, consent or approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the New SPV Notes Issuance, the Exchange Offer, the Consent Solicitation or the Transactions (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. In particular, this communication is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. No offer of securities shall be made in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including Saks Global's (or the "Company's") current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as the words "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "could," "should," "would," "anticipate," "foresee," "continue," "intends," "trends," "indications," "anticipates," "predicts," "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases.

Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance, achievements, future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors:



the Company's ability to consummate the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation;



the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits from the recent acquisition will not be realized (partially or at all), or will not be realized within the anticipated time periods;



the Company's ability to successfully manage inventory levels;



increased or new competition;



changing consumer preferences, demand and fashion trends;



brand image and reputational risks;



customer concentration;



success of the Company's marketing and advertising programs;



changes in spending of consumers and lower demand, including as a result of macroeconomic factors such as tariffs and inflation;



seasonality of business;



damage to brands and dependence on vendors;



the Company's ability to execute retail strategies;



the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the Company's partnerships with third parties will not be realized within anticipated time periods;



reduced flexibility due to restrictive debt covenants;



future availability of financing and limitations related to changes in the Company's credit ratings;

loss of or disruption in centralized distribution centers;



civil unrest;



extreme or unseasonable weather conditions or natural disasters;



international operational risks, including tariffs and political risks;



fluctuations in the U.S. dollar and other foreign currencies;



supply disruptions;



increase in raw material costs;



insolvency risk of parties with whom the Company does business or their unwillingness to perform their obligations;



risks related to privacy issues and cyber and other security breaches;



the Company's ability to upgrade, maintain and secure our information systems to support the Company's needs and protect against cybersecurity threats;



loss of intellectual property rights;



the Company's ability to make successful acquisitions, investments, expansions and divestitures;



ability to maintain adequate financial and management processes and controls;



the Company's ability to attract and retain quality employees;



risks related to labor costs and other challenges from a large workforce, including a deterioration in labor relations;



the Company's pension plan funding requirements;



limits on insurance policies;



exposure to changes in the real estate market;



exposure to potential environmental liabilities relating to owned and leased real property;



loss of flexibility with respect to properties in the real estate joint ventures;



ability to realize the expected benefits from the real estate joint ventures or to effect a future monetization transaction with each of the real estate joint ventures;



liabilities associated with lease guarantees and with third parties who have assumed leases from the Company;



risks related to regulatory liability;



inability to comply with laws and regulations that impact the Company's business, which could lead to litigation or regulatory actions against the Company;



tariffs, duties, border adjustment taxes, trade restrictions, sanctions, quotas and voluntary export restrictions on imposed merchandise;



non-compliance with changing privacy regulatory environment;



risks of product liability claims and product recalls;



risks related to tax matters;



changes in accounting standards and other risks inherent in the Company's business and/or factors beyond the Company's control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company;



ability to manage indebtedness obligations and cash flow;



the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on commercially reasonable terms or at all; and

risks related to increasing indebtedness and other contractual obligations with the Company's strategic partnerships.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully.

The purpose of the forward-looking statements is to provide the reader with a description of management's current expectations regarding the Company's financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes; readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contacts

Copies of all the documents relating to the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation may be obtained from the Exchange Agent, subject to confirmation of eligibility through the submission of an eligibility letter, available at . Alternatively, you may request the eligibility letter via email to [email protected] (please reference "Saks Global" in the subject line).

SOURCE Saks Global

