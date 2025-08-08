Symmons Named Finalist In 2025 Supernova Awards By Constellation Research

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Symmons Industries was recognized as a finalist in the Data to Decisions category for its Evolution® Building Management System. Evolution is a complete IOT-powered water management platform that delivers time-tracked analytics, alerts, and solutions for commercial, industrial, and multifamily properties, such as hotels, healthcare facilities, educational buildings, apartment/condominium complexes, and more.

"Leading through today's volatile landscape requires more than vision-it demands resilience, innovation, and results," said R "Ray" Wang, founder and CEO of Constellation Research. "Despite tighter budgets and heightened scrutiny, this year's SuperNova Award finalists have demonstrated how to turn disruption into opportunity. They're not just navigating change-they're setting the pace for the future of enterprise technology."

"The Symmons Evolution team is truly honored to be recognized by Constellation Research this year," said Tim O'Keeffe, CEO of Symmons Industries. "We've integrated our new FacilitiesAI technology into Evolution to springboard it from a reactive, alerts-based system to a comprehensive building solution. Evolution's network delivers AI-driven automated troubleshooting and proactive recommendations to prevent water issues before they occur. Our goal to save five billion gallons of water within five years is clearly in sight."

Anthony Cipolla, Director of Product for Evolution, described how AI-powered technology is now crucial for property management: "As we collect millions of data points from buildings across the country every day, our FacilitiesAI platform-built on AWS Bedrock-proves to be the recipe for the future."

Cipolla emphasized, "With increasing sustainability demands, aging infrastructure, and a shrinking facilities workforce, the need for smarter, automated solutions has never been greater. We're honored to be recognized by Constellation Research as we expand Evolution to solve these challenges at national scale."

The 2025 SuperNova Award finalists were selected by a distinguished panel of technology-thought leaders and journalists. These trailblazing organizations stood out for their successful application of disruptive business models and emerging technologies. Their initiatives delivered measurable outcomes-from increased agility and significant cost savings to sustainable competitive advantages.

Public voting for the 2025 SuperNova Awards will be open online from August 4 to August 29, inviting the community to help recognize the year's most innovative enterprise leaders. Winners will be revealed live at the SuperNova Awards Gala on October 22 in Half Moon Bay, California, during Constellation's Connected Enterprise event.

About Symmons Industries

Established in Boston in 1939, Symmons invented the world's first anti-scald, pressure-balancing shower valve. In 1968, Symmons released the Temptrol® shower valve, made entirely of brass, bronze, and stainless steel and manufactured right in Massachusetts. Today, Temptrol is widely considered the industry benchmark for pressure-balancing shower valves.

The Symmons legacy of innovation continues with the Evolution Building Management System. Evolution is a dedicated network of non-invasive sensors to monitor water temperature, flow, usage, humidity, and leaks in large properties. Its latest FacilitiesAI technology delivers real-time AI-assisted analytics, troubleshooting, and action plans to the Evolution Dashboard for sustainability and resolution of building water issues.

The Symmons corporate office, manufacturing facility, and Customer Service team are proudly based in Braintree, Massachusetts. The company manufactures durable and time-tested plumbing products for residential, commercial, hospitality, and institutional installations, all backed by the industry's best warranty.

Learn more at .

About Constellation Research

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

