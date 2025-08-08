New Met-Ed Substation Brings Stronger And More Reliable Power To Northampton County
READING, Pa., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 5,000 residents and businesses in fast-growing Northampton County, Pa., are now receiving electricity from a new substation designed to support regional development.
The Klecknersville Substation, recently energized by FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company (FE PA), a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) company known locally as Met-Ed, provides a new power source for customers in Moore, Lehigh, East Allen and Upper Nazareth townships and Bath and Chapman boroughs.
Built for Growth and Reliability
Previously, these customers relied on power lines that stretched 15 to 20 miles from the Northwood Substation in Palmer Township – routes through wooded areas that were more susceptible to tree damage and vehicle accidents. Now, shorter 5 to 10-mile lines coming from the new substation deliver electricity more efficiently, with smart technology that can automatically reroute power during outages so fewer customers are affected and service is restored faster.
John Hawkins, President of FirstEnergy Pennsylvania: "Five years in the making, this substation is a big win for the community. It not only strengthens the grid for 5,400 Met-Ed customers, but it also eases the load on our Northwood Substation and enhances electric service for customers in Palmer Township, especially during periods of high demand like we've experienced during this hot summer."
Smart Technology for Faster Restoration
The Klecknersville Substation is equipped with smart grid technology, including automated devices that:
-
Detect and isolate problems automatically.
Restore service remotely without dispatching a crew.
Pinpoint outage locations to speed up repairs.
These upgrades mean fewer, shorter and less widespread outages for customers. Watch a video explaining how smart grid technology works.
Extra Protection from Wildlife
To help prevent animal-related outages, the substation includes wildlife guards – rubber boots and sleeves that keep squirrels and other climbing animals away from energized equipment.
Part of a Larger Investment
This project is part of Energize365, FirstEnergy's $28 billion investment program to modernize the electric grid across the footprint between 2025 and 2029. The goal: a smarter, more secure grid that meets the needs of customers today and tomorrow's growth.
Met-Ed serves approximately 592,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Follow Met-Ed on X @Met Ed and on Facebook at facebook/MetEdElectric .
FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp and follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp .
Editor's Note: A photo of the new substation is available for download on FirstEnergy's Flickr .
