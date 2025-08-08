Precision Timing To Power The Future Montage Technology Unveils High-Performance Clock Chip Portfolio
Product Portfolio Highlights:
-
Clock Generators : Support up to 4 independent differential outputs and deliver highly accurate timing signals
Clock Buffers : Provide 4 to 10 scalable outputs for lossless signal distribution
Spread-Spectrum Oscillators : Effectively suppress electromagnetic interference (EMI) to enhance system stability
Key Features:
-
Advanced mixed-signal architecture for industry-leading ultra-low output phase noise
Flexible per-channel output configuration (I/O type, drive strength, voltage, frequency, spread spectrum) for precise receiver alignment
Enhanced signal integrity, reduced power consumption and lower design complexity
With the rapid growth in AI computing, 5G, and industrial automation, the demand for stable and accurate timing solutions continues to rise. Montage Technology's clock chips, offering high reliability, low jitter, and multi-application flexibility, have passed stringent validation by leading industry partners. These products are well-suited for deployment in AI servers, data centers, communication infrastructure, industrial control systems, consumer electronics, and automotive electronics.
"Clock chips are fundamental to system stability," said Stephen Tai, President of Montage Technology. "Through continuous innovation, we deliver clock solutions that combine superior performance with exceptional flexibility. This product launch marks a significant milestone in high-precision timing, and we remain committed to customer-driven R&D to support digital and intelligent transformation across industries."
Product Availability
-
Clock Generators : 6 models, now in mass production
Clock Buffers : 20 models, available for sampling
Spread-Spectrum Oscillators : 4 models, available for sampling
For more information, please contact your Montage Technology sales representative at [email protected] .
